How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online: Where to stream, release date, plot and trailer

Remember that mystery gaming handheld that Logitech is partnering with Tencent to make? Well, images of it may have just been revealed thanks to notorious leaker Evan Blass. I say “may,” but Logitech has been quick to file a DMCA takedown request and remove the images, which basically confirms this is what the hardware will look like and, well, we have some thoughts and questions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO