wxxv25.com
West Harrison alum and WNBA draft pick hosts basketball camp for hometown kids
WNBA draft pick Ameshya Williams-Holliday is giving back to her hometown of Gulfport in a big way!. The West Harrison alum, who was drafted out of Jackson State in May by the Indiana Fever, is the first draft pick from a historically black college and university since 2002. Even though...
Mississippi Press
Prep roundup: Vancleave running back goes for more than 300 yards in opening win
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Any fears supporters of the Vancleave Bulldogs might have had over the graduation of 2,500-yard rusher Dayan Bilbo were quickly erased Friday night. Into the large void left by Bilbo’s departure stepped John Peterson. Last season, Peterson appeared in six games, carrying the ball 27 times for 154 yards. He beat those numbers in one game, carrying the ball 31 times for a whopping 355 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 49-20 win over the visiting Greene County Wildcats.
‘Everyone liked him:’ Longtime Mobile County football coach Tommy Davis dies
Longtime Mobile County high school football coach Tommy Davis died over the weekend at age 75. Davis spent time as a head coach at Mobile County High (1976-1982), Mary G. Montgomery (1983-1988) and Shaw (1993-1996). He was a member of Terry Curtis’ first staff at Shaw. “He was a...
WLOX
More than 25 inducted into Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame inductions took place Sunday at the Biloxi Civic Center. This year’s ceremony was unique as three classes were inducted after the annual event was postponed the last two years due to the pandemic. The inductees included four women who...
gchsstudentpress.org
Former dancer joins teaching staff
Ever since she was three years old, life skills teacher Kelly Dixon has danced her heart out up to the delivery of her first born child. Starting her eighth grade year, Dixon became a dance instructor after previously mastering the sport. Through her high school years, she was a member of the cheer and dance team. As a result of her determination and talent, Dixon received a dance scholarship to the University of Mobile. Following up her college education, she resumed instructing at studios in Mobile, Citronelle and Hurley for four to five years.
styleblueprint.com
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
thegazebogazette.com
Bailey Appointed to Harrison County Development Commission
At last week’s Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting on August 16, local resident and State Farm Agent Ollie Bailey, Jr. was appointed unanimously as the city representative on the Harrison County Development Commission. Bailey will replace Jennifer Burke at the request of the Harrison County Development Commission Executive...
wxxv25.com
Mitchell Distributing brings Bud and Burgers competition to Bay St. Louis
Attention grill masters! Registration is still open to compete in a cook-off making its way to Bay St. Louis for the first time. Mitchell Distributing’s Bud and Burgers series continues on September 10th. They’ve held this event in many Mississippi towns, including in Ocean Springs this past spring. Now the best grillers will compete for many prizes, including best in show and people’s choice.
wxxv25.com
Balloon release in honor of Kelvin Simmons
A mourning family is seeking justice for the death of Kelvin Simmons. They want answers and request the gunman to turn themselves in. The Simmons family gathered in Gulfport to remember the life of Kelvin Simmons. Heartbroken and confused, family members try to come to terms with the death of their loved one.
Government Technology
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents
(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
WLOX
Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics
There have been a few showers this morning, and we’ll see a few more showers and storms develop today. Not everyone will get rain, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours. Additional heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding by the afternoon. Most of us will warm up into the upper 80s. The tropics are also becoming more active.
WLOX
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
wxxv25.com
Shooting investigation at Audubon Drive in Gulfport
One man is dead in a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25’s Sabria Reid is on scene at a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
wxxv25.com
Coroner identifies victim in Audubon Drive shooting
A Saucier man who had his own lawn care business was finishing up a lawn on Audubon Drive in Gulfport on Monday night when he was gunned down. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Kelvin Simmons, 47, was apparently finishing his work on a home on Audubon and was blowing grass clippings out of the way near the street when he was shot multiple times in the yard.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing beloved rooster mascot of Mississippi city
A trial has been delayed for a woman accused of killing a rooster that was the beloved mascot of Ocean Springs. The death of Carl the Rooster sparked outrage among community residents. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Kendra Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
wxxv25.com
Therapy dogs lend an ear at Gulfport Library’s Sit, Stay and Read
It’s all part of the Sit, Stay and Read program at the Gulfport Pubic Library. Jamie Hobbs, a retired nurse of 45 years, said owning a therapy dog is a good retirement project because she still wants to help people and see the joy her dog, Stella, brings to those around her.
wxxv25.com
Four arrested on felony counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling in Gulfport
On Tuesday, August 30th, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon, and 18-year-old Ashton Moran, who all reside in Gulfport, on felony count each of burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to Sheriff Peterson, on August...
Mobile County teenager passes away nearly two years after critical injuries in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County teenager who’s been in medical care for the last two years has passed away. Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, August 23rd. Her mother held out hope that her daughter could continue to improve. Her […]
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
