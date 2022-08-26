ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Mississippi Press

Prep roundup: Vancleave running back goes for more than 300 yards in opening win

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Any fears supporters of the Vancleave Bulldogs might have had over the graduation of 2,500-yard rusher Dayan Bilbo were quickly erased Friday night. Into the large void left by Bilbo’s departure stepped John Peterson. Last season, Peterson appeared in six games, carrying the ball 27 times for 154 yards. He beat those numbers in one game, carrying the ball 31 times for a whopping 355 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 49-20 win over the visiting Greene County Wildcats.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

More than 25 inducted into Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame inductions took place Sunday at the Biloxi Civic Center. This year’s ceremony was unique as three classes were inducted after the annual event was postponed the last two years due to the pandemic. The inductees included four women who...
BILOXI, MS
gchsstudentpress.org

Former dancer joins teaching staff

Ever since she was three years old, life skills teacher Kelly Dixon has danced her heart out up to the delivery of her first born child. Starting her eighth grade year, Dixon became a dance instructor after previously mastering the sport. Through her high school years, she was a member of the cheer and dance team. As a result of her determination and talent, Dixon received a dance scholarship to the University of Mobile. Following up her college education, she resumed instructing at studios in Mobile, Citronelle and Hurley for four to five years.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
styleblueprint.com

9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals

What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
LONG BEACH, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Bailey Appointed to Harrison County Development Commission

At last week’s Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting on August 16, local resident and State Farm Agent Ollie Bailey, Jr. was appointed unanimously as the city representative on the Harrison County Development Commission. Bailey will replace Jennifer Burke at the request of the Harrison County Development Commission Executive...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Mitchell Distributing brings Bud and Burgers competition to Bay St. Louis

Attention grill masters! Registration is still open to compete in a cook-off making its way to Bay St. Louis for the first time. Mitchell Distributing’s Bud and Burgers series continues on September 10th. They’ve held this event in many Mississippi towns, including in Ocean Springs this past spring. Now the best grillers will compete for many prizes, including best in show and people’s choice.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Balloon release in honor of Kelvin Simmons

A mourning family is seeking justice for the death of Kelvin Simmons. They want answers and request the gunman to turn themselves in. The Simmons family gathered in Gulfport to remember the life of Kelvin Simmons. Heartbroken and confused, family members try to come to terms with the death of their loved one.
GULFPORT, MS
Government Technology

Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents

(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
WLOX

Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics

There have been a few showers this morning, and we’ll see a few more showers and storms develop today. Not everyone will get rain, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours. Additional heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding by the afternoon. Most of us will warm up into the upper 80s. The tropics are also becoming more active.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding

Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies victim in Audubon Drive shooting

A Saucier man who had his own lawn care business was finishing up a lawn on Audubon Drive in Gulfport on Monday night when he was gunned down. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Kelvin Simmons, 47, was apparently finishing his work on a home on Audubon and was blowing grass clippings out of the way near the street when he was shot multiple times in the yard.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Four arrested on felony counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling in Gulfport

On Tuesday, August 30th, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon, and 18-year-old Ashton Moran, who all reside in Gulfport, on felony count each of burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to Sheriff Peterson, on August...
GULFPORT, MS

