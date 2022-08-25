ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Top Speed

This Lifted C5 Corvette is Peak American Craziness

When it comes to modified sports cars, your first thought would generally be aerodynamics or exhaust upgrades. Maybe lowering springs or coilovers would be on your short list of necessary upgrades in order to make it more capable than before on the road and the racetrack. The go-to sports car when thinking like this tends to be the all-American Chevrolet Corvette. Semi-compact, fast, aggressively styled, and surprisingly usable, the Corvette for many is the perfect or ideal sports car. But what if your sense of adventure takes over when buying? Some go for a lifted truck to go off-road. But what if you want both?
2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss Under Heavy Constraint

The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 drops in as the fourth model year for the current fourth-gen pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss is under heavy constraint.
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video

A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
Holiday Rambler Eclipse RV Debuts With Theater Seats, Drop-Down Loft

The Holiday Rambler Eclipse is a new motorhome model from the builder. It’s available in three different lengths with three different layouts, packing in features like a full-size residential stainless-steel refrigerator and much more, depending on the floor plan. The Eclipse has a $199,888 starting MSRP. The Eclipse makes...
New Toyota Problem This Experienced Mechanic Has Never Seen Before!

Here’s the latest on a new problem you might find with your Toyota or Lexus vehicle that you can head off with a simple inspection to avoid a sudden and expensive repair. Plus, some common expensive Lexus LS430 problems you will want to be aware of before considering buying a used one.
Honda And LG Announce $4.4 Billion Battery Plant In The US

Honda is preparing for an onslaught of EV model launches in the next decade, which creates the need for sourcing more batteries. Thus, the automaker, in collaboration with tech-giant LG, announced a new battery plant in the US with an annual capacity of 40 GWh following an investment of $4.4 billion.
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car

Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
Mazda’s Last-Place Score On New Ranking Reveals Brand’s Last Challenge

Mazda just came in last in a customer survey related to technology. Here’s why this may be a needed wake-up call for Mazda. In J.D. Power’s latest technology satisfaction study, the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, Mazda ranked last among all brands. We normally list Mazda among the premium brands at Torque News, but in this case, it would not have helped but hurt Mazda. Premium brands scored the highest.
CARS

