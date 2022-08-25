Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit to host inaugural fashion show to combat human trafficking
The newly formed nonprofit San Diego Sparkles Foundation, which supports children displaced by war and at risk for human trafficking, will host Children’s Benefit Fashion Show & Luncheon on Sept. 17 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to raise $250,000. Children...
Alzheimer’s researchers discuss latest developments during town hall
Attendees learned the latest in dementia research during a public event Thursday. As dementia funding has ramped up in recent years, the public availability of blood tests to detect early biomarkers of disease, interventions to decrease risk and a path to effective pharmaceutical drugs have grown closer. That was the...
San Dieguito social media comments on pronouns spark accusations of transphobia
At the Aug. 25 San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting, a group of students and parents spoke up about a transphobic comment in a discussion about pronouns on the private SDUHSD Families for Students First Facebook page. In a now-deleted comment, a poster wrote: “People who are not...
