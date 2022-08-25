Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus home prices drop, Worthington named third hottest market in U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A housing report by Columbus Realtors has revealed homebuyers are seeing relief as the prices for central Ohio homes slowly begin to decrease. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for July found the average sales price for a home dropped over $8,000 since June. The drop is the first sign of […]
WSYX ABC6
After water issues nationwide, we take a look at safety check in place in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Matt Steele gave ABC 6/FOX 28 a special look at the Dublin Road Water Plant, an 80-million gallons of water a day plant. "The water here in Columbus has never been better," Steele said. It's just one of three owned by the city. The team...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Public Health providing life-saving medication, resources to community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and Columbus Public Health, along with multiple agencies across the city, came together to combat overdoses with a free distribution event providing life-saving treatment to anyone in need. In Ohio alone, more than 5,000 people died from drug overdoses...
WSYX ABC6
No reservation, no problem; Travel experts say Columbus has plenty of rooms for visitors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With thousands of thousands of Buckeye and Notre Dame fans flocking to Columbus this weekend for the big matchup, are there enough hotel rooms to go around?. Experience Columbus chief sales officer Dan Williams said the answer is a resounding yes!. "Columbus has enough hotel...
Two out-of-state developers seek to reshape the corner of Lane and High, taking out CVS, Little Bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets. Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave. Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane […]
Columbus parents react to new teachers’ contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After 23 bargaining sessions and a three-day teacher strike, Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association have signed a new teachers’ contract. “I’m sure that there’s always room for improvement, but the goal for labor contracts is usually progress, not perfection,” says Kristin McCormick, a CCS parent. She added there’s […]
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard-based ADS announces $65 million expansion in community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Advanced Drainage Systems said Monday it plans a $65 million expansion in Hilliard near its existing headquarters. The expansion includes a nearly 110,000-square-foot engineering and technology center expected to open in 2023. The company said the Ohio Tax Credit Authority is providing ADS with tax...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
General Mills expected to create 30 new full-time positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 10 projects set to create 767 new jobs and retain 2,032 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $68 million in new payroll and spur more than $318.4 million in investments across Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Will Intel change Ohio for the better? Arizonians say yes
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — As crews ready nearly a thousand acres of New Albany for Intel’s newest and largest semiconductor chip factory, local leaders throughout central Ohio are readying the community for what’s to come. “Great jobs, a lot of stability, but it’s also going to have growth, and with growth comes challenges,” said […]
How Biden’s student debt cancellation action could impact borrowers from Central Ohio colleges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 could have a billion-dollar impact — or more — on the nearly 400,000 people who have student loan debt outstanding from Central Ohio colleges. Borrowers from Central Ohio colleges such as […]
WSYX ABC6
Community to distribute free naloxone for Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan is holding several pop-up Narcan locations throughout the city. Residents can get free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to help prevent overdose deaths at the following locations on Wednesday:
Columbus teachers’ union accepts new deal, Columbus students return to classroom Monday
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Education Association voted to accept the contract the union’s bargaining team and Columbus Board of Education agreed to last week, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Columbus teachers’ union to vote on conceptual agreement Sunday. More than 4,000...
WSYX ABC6
MAiZE at Little Darby Creek celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium this year and will open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 24. With eight acres of corn planted, this year's maze is paying tribute to "100 Years of Ohio Stadium-Celebrating a Century of The Shoe."
WSYX ABC6
Ohio EPA asks for community input on Intel draft air permit-to-install
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio EPA held a public meeting Tuesday for a draft air permit-to-install, which if approved, would allow Intel to install equipment and initially operate up to four semiconductor manufacturing facilities in two buildings in Licking County. Following an information session, the public was asked...
WSYX ABC6
Johnstown mayor, city council president recalled
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — As Johnstown prepares for Intel, two of the city's top officials have been recalled. Nearly 77% of voters in the town elected to recall City Council President Marvin Block. Mayor Charles Dutcher was recalled with about 72% of the vote. Block previously told ABC 6/FOX...
WSYX ABC6
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
WSYX ABC6
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
