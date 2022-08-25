Agency Issues Warning Against Illegal Trash Dumps and Owners of Junk Vehicles. The days of little serious crime activity occurring in our rural burgs are over, with big drug cases becoming more routine, and more suspicious characters trying to hide in the mountains inside mini-trash dumps. And the myth that that the fentanyl crisis is just a ‘big city issue’ has ended, with this killer drug moving into the Teller high country.

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO