Read full article on original website
Related
mountainjackpot.com
Vacation Home Explosion Continues in High Country
The Woodland Park City Council and Planning Commission held another work session to hash out what to do about short term rental (STR) properties locally, often referred to as vacation homes. Virtually all communities in Teller County and the lower Ute Pass have been struggling with this issue that has...
mountainjackpot.com
Teller Sheriff Office Makes Huge Drug Bust; Seizes 150-plus Fentanyl Pills and Stolen Vehicles
Agency Issues Warning Against Illegal Trash Dumps and Owners of Junk Vehicles. The days of little serious crime activity occurring in our rural burgs are over, with big drug cases becoming more routine, and more suspicious characters trying to hide in the mountains inside mini-trash dumps. And the myth that that the fentanyl crisis is just a ‘big city issue’ has ended, with this killer drug moving into the Teller high country.
Comments / 0