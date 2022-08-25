Since its origin 50 years ago, the Michigan Lottery has been a widespread tradition for millions of people wagering money for the chance of picking a winning combination of numbers or cashing in on other games regulated by the state’s Lottery Officials. According to the Lottery’s website, more than $45 billion has been paid to players since -1972. In 2021 alone, more than $3 billion was paid to winners, including the largest jackpot in Michigan Lottery history – $1.05 billion.

