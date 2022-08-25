Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Governor Gretchen Whitmer Issues Proclamation for Why Leading Globally Matters Locally
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday, August 30, 2022 as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. This declaration joins a growing movement across the Heartland and underscores the Governor’s commitment to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health, and security interests of Michigan families. “It...
michiganchronicle.com
Michigan Lottery Turns 50: Touts $26B in Contributions to State Public Education
Since its origin 50 years ago, the Michigan Lottery has been a widespread tradition for millions of people wagering money for the chance of picking a winning combination of numbers or cashing in on other games regulated by the state’s Lottery Officials. According to the Lottery’s website, more than $45 billion has been paid to players since -1972. In 2021 alone, more than $3 billion was paid to winners, including the largest jackpot in Michigan Lottery history – $1.05 billion.
michiganchronicle.com
New Data from AARP Michigan Election Poll: Voters 50+ and Women 50+ Voters Overwhelmingly Seek Candidates Supporting Lower Rx Prices, Protecting Social Security, Medicare, Long-Term Care Advocacy
AARP Michigan released additional key findings from their 2022 election survey highlighting additional data on the gubernatorial and federal races along with issues related to long-term care and insights into women voters. According to the survey, significant majorities of Michigan voters age 50 and up say they would be more...
Comments / 0