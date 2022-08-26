Read full article on original website
thedailytexan.com
Computer science sophomore interns at Amazon, hopes for more Black representation in industry
A preteen Kylan Duncan sits at his computer, bored of playing Roblox and looking for challenging ways to pique his interest in problem-solving. “I was like, ‘Let me learn how to actually make the game,’” the computer science sophomore said. “I learned how to program and code, (then) managed to make my first game.”
