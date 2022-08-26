Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Related
Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper speaks his mind on Rob Thomson, the young players, and Joe Girardi.
MLB
Peterson keys shutout, but role for Mets cloudy
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets have recalled David Peterson to their active roster six times this season. He’s started 16 games, pitched out of the bullpen in four others and thrown another half-dozen times in the Minors. The only constant with Peterson is that it’s usually unclear what role he’ll assume next.
MLB
'Little things' give Brewers big boost for stretch run
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers are in the last quarter of the 2022 season and it’s now or never for them to make a strong push for the postseason. With 37 games remaining, Milwaukee finds itself in unusual territory: looking up in the standings. At this time a season ago,...
MLB
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Cessa provides needed length amid rotation injuries
WASHINGTON -- Reds manager David Bell had a good feeling Luis Cessa could pitch more than the two innings he completed in his last start. And because of the club’s dire need for starting pitching due to recent injuries, they had to have more. The veteran right-hander, who was...
MLB
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
MLB
Max takes tough-luck loss as Mets eye clash with LA
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Rockies on Sunday, which saw Max Scherzer suffer defeat despite striking out 11 in a superb start, served to disguise the fact that the Mets still took three of four from the Rockies at Citi Field, still have won 24 of 36 since the All-Star break and still sit in first place in the NL East. That last part hasn’t changed since the early days of April.
MLB
Alvarez endures long August: 'Nobody stays hot all year'
HOUSTON -- The only run the Astros have managed in the first two games of what has been a frustrating series for them offensively against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park came in the seventh inning Saturday night when Yordan Alvarez singled into right field to score Jose Altuve. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Wick still seeking to regain high-leverage success
MILWAUKEE -- After the smoke cleared on the Trade Deadline, and the Cubs had dealt four late-inning relievers to contending clubs, a path was clear for Rowan Wick to step up as manager David Ross' primary high-leverage arm. Wick is hardly a prospect learning his way around the Major Leagues...
MLB
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
MLB
Reliable Gibson goes 7 scoreless: 'You don't worry about him'
PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Gibson did not have his best Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park, and the Phillies still won. That didn’t always happen last year. The 2021 Phillies did not beat up bad teams. They were 50-41 (.549) against NL teams with losing records. But following Saturday’s 6-0 victory over the Pirates, Philadelphia has won 18 of its last 20 against NL teams with losing records. It is 38-16 (.704) against them overall.
MLB
Offense fades after outclassing 'one of the best' early
KANSAS CITY -- When the Royals jumped on Yu Darvish for three quick runs in the first inning Saturday night, not many thought the Padres starter would last deep into the game. But by the time the seventh inning rolled around, Darvish was still on the mound, using the Royals’ aggressiveness shown in the first inning against them in their 4-3 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Minter keeps perspective after tough loss
ST. LOUIS -- A.J. Minter allowed a pair of home runs during the decisive eighth inning of a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday night at Busch Stadium. The Braves reliever then perfectly summed up the wave of emotions felt over the final four innings of this action-packed contest.
MLB
Contreras (7 K's, 0 ER) leads strong rookie showing in shutout win
PHILADELPHIA -- Roansy Contreras does not fear the fire. Since returning from Triple-A Indianapolis, Pittsburgh’s tantalizing rookie has been tasked with navigating three of baseball’s tougher lineups. The Red Sox. The Braves. The Phillies. Multiple All-Stars. Multiple Silver Sluggers. It's a trio of teams that give veterans fits, but for a third straight time, the rookie battled and the rookie shoved.
MLB
Verlander pulled after 3 IP with right calf discomfort
HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, the leading candidate for the American League Cy Young Award through the first five months of the regular season, was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park after only three innings with right calf discomfort. He threw 60 pitches in Houston's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
These 3 Cubs are heating up down the stretch
MILWAUKEE -- There were layers to Cubs manager David Ross' decision to pull Adrian Sampson from Sunday's contest in the fourth inning. There were early hard-hit balls in play, combined with factors to consider for the next road trip. By not using Sampson for a fourth consecutive inning, the Cubs...
MLB
'It's starting to come back' for Anderson after injuries
MIAMI -- Brian Anderson’s mom, Tammy, celebrated her birthday on Saturday. That night, her son plated the first of the Marlins’ two runs but was then ejected on the same play for arguing an out call at second base. Anderson made up for it on Sunday afternoon with...
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
Powered by dad strength, Arenado homers in 4-hit night
ST. LOUIS -- Already sleep deprived, physically running on fumes and further taxed following a taut game won in walk-off fashion Saturday night, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado explained in detail how his emotions had run the gamut over the past four days. “It’s been a funny few days,” Arenado said...
Comments / 0