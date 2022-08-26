Read full article on original website
Get OKConnect-ed
Help your new-to-market executives and senior managers get connected to our community by registering them for OKConnect, a special partnership program between Leadership Oklahoma City and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. Oklahoma City is a thriving and evolving community, and this exclusive orientation program features sessions on the past, present...
University of Oklahoma Meteorology Program Ranks Number One
The University of Oklahoma’s meteorology program was named the best program in the United States by OutstandingColleges.com. The university was specifically recognized for the research opportunities students have to work with the faculty on “cutting-edge projects.”. In a release, OutstandingColleges.com cited the school’s broad portfolio of academic and...
September at the Chamber
You won’t want to miss the events happening with the Greater OKC Chamber in September! Get connected to your community and expand your network at these events. Learn more about your company's investment in the Chamber and network with other Chamber members. You will hear the latest news about our economic development efforts, government relations activities, community improvement programs and involvement opportunities.
