Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amazing Berkshires Hike Reveals Breathtaking Palace Ruins
The Berkshires in western Massachusetts are certainly at no shortage of outdoor adventure. But even some locals who have lived here most of their lives have never heard of this hidden gem in one of the smallest towns in Berkshire County. Located in Tyringham, Massachusetts, Ashintully Gardens is 120 gorgeous...
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
Hampshire County real estate transactions: The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in Hampshire County from August 21-27
A house in Northampton that sold for $875,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between August 21-27. In total, 30 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $434,244, $241 per square foot. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Thousands expected as Bennington transforms into Garlic Town, USA Labor Day weekend
Photos Courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber & Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the downtown festival would return to Bennington on Labor Day Weekend this year.
WNYT
Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia preparing to close for season
SCOTIA – Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want summer to end, but a season staple will soon be closing its doors. Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In in Scotia says this will be the last week open for the 2022 season. Their last day is September 4. Jumpin’ Jacks is...
Holyoke White Hut plans proceed; City Council favors special permit
HOLYOKE — Plans continue for a White Hut Restaurant at 825 Hampden St. The City Council will vote on a special permit for Betlai LLC. during a Thursday night meeting. On Monday, Edison Yee, the restaurant group’s principal, appeared before a public hearing held by the Development and Government Relations Committee.
Powerful Streams Blast Out of Pittsfield Shower Heads, The Ultimate Shower Experience
Back in July, I mentioned how I noticed a surge in water pressure at my home in Pittsfield. It was absolutely heavenly. Being able to take a shower with blasting water pressure is the perfect shower scenario for me. Don't get me wrong, Pittsfield's normal water pressure is good but when I get that extra power behind the water pressure, it's a whole new showering experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
theberkshireedge.com
Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals
Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
Saratoga Springs residents asked to conserve water
The city of Saratoga Springs is asking its residents to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage, effective Friday, Sept. 2. Parts of New York State are going through various stages of draught, and the city is asking its residents to do their part in conservation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lanesborough’s ‘Ye Olde Forge’ Restaurant Fire Still Under Investigation; Will Reopen Soon
Sunday morning just after 10 a.m., The Lanesborough Fire Department responded to The Olde Forge Restaurant on Rte. 7 for a reported structure fire. I had a chance to speak with LVFD Chief Jeff DeChaine on Monday morning. "Well, we got the call around 10 a.m. for a possible structure...
Employee charged with setting fire at decades-old Western Mass. restaurant
LANESBORO - A fire at a decades-old Western Massachusetts restaurant over the weekend was intentionally set by an employee, authorities allege.According to the state fire marshal, firefighters responded to the blaze at the Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesboro at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Flames were showing from the back of the Main Street building, and crews from several towns worked to keep the fire from spreading. One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion but has since recovered. "The investigation determined that the fire had been intentionally set by an employee, an adult male, using smoking materials," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey's office said. The employee, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.Fire authorities investigated more than 600 arsons in the state last year, Ostroskey said. The restaurant has been in business for more than 40 years. Olde Forge owner Kirk Grippo told iBerkshires that there was damage to the salad bar and back of the building, but he hopes to reopen again soon.
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
Possible road closures for paving in Clifton Park
Clifton Park officials said some roads may close for milling and paving around the Exit 9 Commerce Area and English Road. The work is set to start on August 30 and run through September 1.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.35 per gallon
Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
Comments / 0