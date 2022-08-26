Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike
This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
baystatebanner.com
Rachel’s Village, Wilmington Affordable Housing Lottery
New Construction – (5) 2BR Units for First-Time Homebuyers (exceptions apply) Information Mtg.: 9/28/2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom ID: 862 1138 5509, Passcode: 066921. Lottery: 11/2/2022 @ 6:00 pm Zoom ID: 840 2735 2168, Passcode: 024580. Maximum Household Income: 1P $78,300, 2P $89,500, 3P $100,700, 4P $111,850. Household Asset Limit:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
NECN
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
NECN
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?
Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fodor’s Travel recommends these ‘underrated and picturesque’ New England towns for a fall trip
If you're seeking less crowded destinations this fall, these New England destinations are for you. Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel. In a recent post, 12 underrated...
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
whdh.com
Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
nhmagazine.com
The Best Events Happening in September
New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Things You Should Know This Week – August 29th
You can vote early in the City of Boston for the Massachusetts State Primary from now through Friday, September 2nd. You can learn more including early voting locations here!. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights! All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. Additional support is provided by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment and Soxcessful. Enjoy a presentation of “Soul” at Moakely Park on Tuesday, August 30th at 7:45pm. Bring a blanket or beach chair!
goodmorninggloucester.com
Gloucester Schooner Festival Schedule of Events
SCHOONER CHALLENGE – 5:30 to 7:30pm – Gloucester Harbor. Join our local Schooner Captains as they participate in a friendly competition putting their seamanship to the test over an “obstacle” course. Passengers will be given their own set of tasks to win the coveted Rum Bottle Award. Visiting schooners already arrived will join the event. The public is invited to purchase tickets aboard participating schooners. Check various schooner websites for ticketing details.
WCVB
Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
simmons.edu
Jorge Cardona '21MSW, School Social Worker, Charles Sumner Elementary School, Roslindale, Massachusetts
Jorge is a school social worker at the Charles Sumner Elementary School, a Boston Public School for Pre-K-5 students in Roslindale, Massachusetts. In this varied, rewarding role, he provides one-on-one counseling, crisis intervention, and group therapy, as well as supports students with individualized education plans (IEPs). Overseeing a caseload of 24 students, he works closely with the school's psychologist and other members of the social-emotional learning team. After school, Jorge assists with clubs, including running an anime club he founded. "Whether a student needs help with a situation at school or at home," he says, "I connect with teachers and families to put services and supports in place."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
hot969boston.com
Boston is one of the rudest cities in America, but where does it rank?
We’re rude people. Boston is now considered one of the rudest cities in America. Is anyone shocked? We shouldn’t be. How often do you encounter road rage incidents? How often is a door slammed in your face? How often is the elevator door shut on you just as you’re about to step inside? Sure we have many amazing and friendly people here, however because we’re always in such a rush tryin’ to get everywhere, we’ve lost our manners. Let’s take a look at who did this survey and how they came up with it.
WCVB
St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood
BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
Comments / 0