ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Marketmind: Another brick in the wall

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The last Soviet president has died and is to be buried with a Russia he brought closer to Europe at loggerheads once more, and a wall of worry looming over markets and politics. read more.
STOCKS
Reuters

Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#China Tech#Asian#Federal Reserve#Chinese
TheConversationAU

Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing

Businesses and philanthropic organisations are looking to invest in projects to protect and restore nature. We need to make this easier. Which major political party’s minister said this? If you guessed Labor, correct – it was environment minister Tanya Plibersek last week. But the phrase is strikingly similar to one made by the Coalition’s David Littleproud. In fact, Labor’s proposed biodiversity market borrows heavily from the previous government’s approach. In brief, landholders would be able to buy and sell biodiversity certificates. A farmer seeking to clear land could buy a certificate created by another farmer who has restored native vegetation elsewhere....
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy