At this Burger King near Buffalo, you can get a flame-grilled Whooper and a roller coaster on the side. There is a roller coaster you can ride on top of the roof of the fast food restaurant. The Frank'N Coaster is actually a part of the House of Frankenstein, located at 4967 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3N5, Canada. It costs approximately $15 (Canadian) to ride and it takes two laps around the track, according to a review on Coaster 101. It is pretty much what would be described as a children's roller coaster, but adults can ride it.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO