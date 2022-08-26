Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Grand Opening of New Brewery in Lancaster, New York This Week
If you are by the Buffalo-Niagara Airport, there is a new hang-out spot opening up this week! The latest brewery to open its doors in Western New York is Brazen Brewing. The new brewery is set to have its grand opening this Wednesday!. Brazen Brewing. 5839 Genesee St, Lancaster, NY...
Western New York Punter A Great Fit For Buffalo Bills
QUIZ - Can You Name These 25 Buffalo Bills Players?. Alright...Bills Football is here. How big of a fan are you? Can you name of 25 of these Buffalo Bills players?. 7 Former Bills Who Have Yet to Sign With a New Team. Seven former Buffalo Bills players who were...
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
There’s A Burger King With A Roller Coaster 30 Minutes From Buffalo [Video]
At this Burger King near Buffalo, you can get a flame-grilled Whooper and a roller coaster on the side. There is a roller coaster you can ride on top of the roof of the fast food restaurant. The Frank'N Coaster is actually a part of the House of Frankenstein, located at 4967 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3N5, Canada. It costs approximately $15 (Canadian) to ride and it takes two laps around the track, according to a review on Coaster 101. It is pretty much what would be described as a children's roller coaster, but adults can ride it.
Jack Eichel’s Buffalo Home Might Finally Sell At Massive Discount
Jack Eichel has been trying to put Buffalo in his rearview mirror for some time. Now, he might be able to actually do it. Things went bad for Jack Eichel in a hurry here in Buffalo. After sustaining a neck injury that he and the team couldn't agree on a method to cure, the Sabres were all but forced to find a trade for him.
Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]
There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
New Small Business Incubator Opening In Western New York
One of the many lessons we've learned from dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that running a business is tough. According to data available from the SBA, nearly 1 million businesses closed in 2020 during the pandemic., which highlights the fact that opening and running a business is tough work.
Construction begins on new West Side Bazaar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday morning ground was officially broken at the new location for the West Side Bazaar. Construction on the $11.5 million project to move the Bazaar to Niagara Street is now underway. The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory with more than 16,000 square feet. The project has been in the works since March of 2021.
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
wbfo.org
Every Erie County classroom will have an air filter when school starts, thanks to a Buffalo company
When students across Erie County walk into school in the coming days, they will be meeting another piece of technology in their classrooms. It will be an air filter unit that was made right on Elk Street in Buffalo. Using federal dollars, Erie County bought 12,500 of the machines from...
Josh Allen Is Officially A Buffalonian After This
Josh Allen just fits right into Western New York. You really can't ask for someone better who has jumped in with two feet and really embraced this community and culture. How awesome is it knowing that we still have Josh Allen as our quarterback? Josh just gets it. He knows...
West Seneca pool demolition put on hold
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In May, the West Seneca town board voted to close their public pool. That decision sparked outrage. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson held a board meeting Monday night to decide the future of the pool and the potential of using this space for something else. But this meeting was not met without resistance that ultimately resulted in a change of plans.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Unwritten Gameday Rules You Need To Know For Buffalo Bills Fans
Football season is almost here. If this is your first time being invited to go to a game (either at a house or the stadium) here are some rules you should follow. How many times have you gone to a game and someone completely ruins the experience for you? Whether they get too drunk, or they just can't follow social cues, it happens every time.
Buffalo Bills Pull Off Incredible Trick Shot [VIDEO]
Is there nothing that the Buffalo Bills' players can't do?. The Bill are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, they have a world-class quarterback and offense and a defense that ranked in the Top 3 last season. Apparently, they can also do a pretty impressive Dude...
