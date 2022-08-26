ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk falls in four at Huron

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k12W0_0hVzYXYT00

HURON— The Norwalk volleyball team found in an opening, but it didn’t last long.

Facing one of the top Division III programs in Ohio, the Truckers picked up a win in the second set of Thursday’s non-league match against the host Huron Tigers.

However, the Tigers — who won the first set by a 25-14 score — responded from a 25-23 loss in the second set to cruise in the next two, 25-10, 25-10.

Huron head coach Don Wood, a 1986 Norwalk graduate, is in his 30th year at the helm of Tigers’ program. He has instilled a consistent mindset in his players over the decades: win.

“Same goals, different kids,” Wood said.

The Tigers first game of the 2022 season stayed true to that mission.

In the first set, Huron traded points with Norwalk for the first few minutes, until a big kill from Jessie Holsapple seized the crowd's energy and put them up 5-4. Holsapple kept the momentum going with a few key points that surged an 8-1 run, forcing Truckers’ head coach Sarah Kipp to call a timeout down 13-5.

Out of the break, it was Azure Waldlock’s turn, as the sophomore hitter had a kill and a quick block at the net to extend the lead to 10. Wadlock ended her night with 12 kills.

From there, Huron kept control of the sizable advantage behind McKenzie Heil and Casey Brown up front. Leading 23-13, Heil earned another kill out of a Norwalk timeout and then Brown finished it off with a strong play at the net to win set one.

The Truckers, already with two losses on the season, faced an uphill battle after the first set, but that’s when they played their best volleyball of the night.

The second started much like the first, with both teams keeping pace, until Lucy Schlotterer took charge. The Norwalk hitter had over 200 kills in her freshman season and is off to a strong start in 2022.

After she tied up the game 9-9 with a fiery spike at the net, Schlotterer earned four kills in the next five points. Her play dialed up Norwalk’s intensity both on and off the court, as the Truckers took a 17-9 lead and quieted the home crowd.

“She does a lot of nice things,” Kipp said. “She hits the ball, defends well, picks up her teammates.”

Schlotterer ended with a team-high 12 kills on the night.

Huron battled back, but Norwalk rode that momentum all the way to a 25-23 second set victory.

“That’s what these girls are capable of,” Kipp said. “At this point we’re trying to find that to stay consistent through an entire match.”

In the third, Huron lived up to its pedigree looking unfazed by the lost set. They earned a few quick points early, and then Brown served back-to-back aces to go up 6-1. Waldlock came back onto the floor with a kill and a nice block at the net to go up 10-3 and trigger a Norwalk timeout.

The Tigers continued to push the energy all the way to a Holsapple spike that the Trucker defense couldn’t handle, clinching set three for Huron.

Holsapple ended with a team-high 13 kills.

Set four was more of the same. Norwalk stayed in it for the first few points, but could not combat Huron’s attack. Allie Foster stepped up in front for a couple of key points to extend the deficit. Casey Brown also had a few big kills in the final set to end her night with a total of 12.

Heil had the last of her 12 kills on the final point, a windup spike that ended the night for the Tigers in style, winning the fourth set, 25-10.

Also for Norwalk, Mac Wineman had 25 digs, while Ava Tyler had 24 assists and Baylee Chapin added three kills and four blocks.

After a pair of SBC Bay non-league losses at Edison and Huron, Norwalk (0-2) will open up SBC Lake Division play on Tuesday at Bellevue, followed by a trip to Tiffin Columbian on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Avon High School wrestler dies in weekend car accident

AVON, Ohio — The Avon Local School District is mourning the loss of Kaleb Keffer, a 16-year-old high school junior who died in a car accident this past weekend. Superintendent Ben Hodge confirms Kaleb died Saturday after being seriously injured in the crash. Hodge expressed his "great sadness" at Kaleb's passing and the board of education asked the community to keep the Keffer family in their thoughts and prayers.
AVON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
bvmsports.com

The NPFL Heads to Sandusky Ohio to Take on Lake Erie

SANDUSKY, OH. – For the second to last event of the 2022 NPFL season, the anglers and their families make their way back to the North country to take on Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay. Sandusky Bay will make for the second ever Great Lakes event in NPFL history and is shaping up to be the smallmouth slugfest that would…
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Huron, OH
Sports
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Huron, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Division#Huron Tigers#Truckers
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
richlandsource.com

Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

OVI Checkpoint on State Route 39

SHELBY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on August 27, on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 PM to 10 PM. During the operational hours,...
SHELBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Train hits vehicle, killing Sandusky woman

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old Sandusky woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train, reportedly after she drove around the crossing arm, according to the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the crossing on Campbell Street, the patrol says. A...
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
141
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy