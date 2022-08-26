Norwalk falls in four at Huron

HURON— The Norwalk volleyball team found in an opening, but it didn’t last long.

Facing one of the top Division III programs in Ohio, the Truckers picked up a win in the second set of Thursday’s non-league match against the host Huron Tigers.

However, the Tigers — who won the first set by a 25-14 score — responded from a 25-23 loss in the second set to cruise in the next two, 25-10, 25-10.

Huron head coach Don Wood, a 1986 Norwalk graduate, is in his 30th year at the helm of Tigers’ program. He has instilled a consistent mindset in his players over the decades: win.

“Same goals, different kids,” Wood said.

The Tigers first game of the 2022 season stayed true to that mission.

In the first set, Huron traded points with Norwalk for the first few minutes, until a big kill from Jessie Holsapple seized the crowd's energy and put them up 5-4. Holsapple kept the momentum going with a few key points that surged an 8-1 run, forcing Truckers’ head coach Sarah Kipp to call a timeout down 13-5.

Out of the break, it was Azure Waldlock’s turn, as the sophomore hitter had a kill and a quick block at the net to extend the lead to 10. Wadlock ended her night with 12 kills.

From there, Huron kept control of the sizable advantage behind McKenzie Heil and Casey Brown up front. Leading 23-13, Heil earned another kill out of a Norwalk timeout and then Brown finished it off with a strong play at the net to win set one.

The Truckers, already with two losses on the season, faced an uphill battle after the first set, but that’s when they played their best volleyball of the night.

The second started much like the first, with both teams keeping pace, until Lucy Schlotterer took charge. The Norwalk hitter had over 200 kills in her freshman season and is off to a strong start in 2022.

After she tied up the game 9-9 with a fiery spike at the net, Schlotterer earned four kills in the next five points. Her play dialed up Norwalk’s intensity both on and off the court, as the Truckers took a 17-9 lead and quieted the home crowd.

“She does a lot of nice things,” Kipp said. “She hits the ball, defends well, picks up her teammates.”

Schlotterer ended with a team-high 12 kills on the night.

Huron battled back, but Norwalk rode that momentum all the way to a 25-23 second set victory.

“That’s what these girls are capable of,” Kipp said. “At this point we’re trying to find that to stay consistent through an entire match.”

In the third, Huron lived up to its pedigree looking unfazed by the lost set. They earned a few quick points early, and then Brown served back-to-back aces to go up 6-1. Waldlock came back onto the floor with a kill and a nice block at the net to go up 10-3 and trigger a Norwalk timeout.

The Tigers continued to push the energy all the way to a Holsapple spike that the Trucker defense couldn’t handle, clinching set three for Huron.

Holsapple ended with a team-high 13 kills.

Set four was more of the same. Norwalk stayed in it for the first few points, but could not combat Huron’s attack. Allie Foster stepped up in front for a couple of key points to extend the deficit. Casey Brown also had a few big kills in the final set to end her night with a total of 12.

Heil had the last of her 12 kills on the final point, a windup spike that ended the night for the Tigers in style, winning the fourth set, 25-10.

Also for Norwalk, Mac Wineman had 25 digs, while Ava Tyler had 24 assists and Baylee Chapin added three kills and four blocks.

After a pair of SBC Bay non-league losses at Edison and Huron, Norwalk (0-2) will open up SBC Lake Division play on Tuesday at Bellevue, followed by a trip to Tiffin Columbian on Thursday.