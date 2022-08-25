Read full article on original website
Joseph Heaney
Joseph William Heaney, 78, of Hermann, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Rhineland. Joe was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on August 13, 1944, the son of the late Lawrence & Ruth (Boylston) Heaney. Joe was the husband of Mary Janice (Fairchild) Heaney. They were united in marriage on July...
MCHS softball at MCHS Fall Classic
The Montgomery County softball team began its 2022 season on Aug. 27 with a fourth-place finish at the Montgomery County Fall Classic. The Wildcats finished 1-2 in the six-team, round-robin tournament, beating Hermann 11-4 in the opener and losing to Elsberry 8-0 in round-robin play and Belle 12-5 in the third-place game. Sophomore Aliviah Fischer hit a pair of home runs in the tournament, sophomore Miley Rieke finished with four hits and freshman Dylan Topel had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
Evelyn Worley
Mary Evelyn Worley, 95, of Montgomery City, died on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Columbia Post Acute in Columbia, surrounded by family. Evelyn was born on February 22, 1927, the daughter of James Douglas and Hazel Harriet (Duckworth) Butner. Evelyn graduated from New Florence High School. She later married the love of her life, Lee Roy Worley. After Lee Roy finished serving his country in the United States Army, he and Evelyn got married and settled down in New Florence to raise their large family of seven children.
