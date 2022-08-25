Mary Evelyn Worley, 95, of Montgomery City, died on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Columbia Post Acute in Columbia, surrounded by family. Evelyn was born on February 22, 1927, the daughter of James Douglas and Hazel Harriet (Duckworth) Butner. Evelyn graduated from New Florence High School. She later married the love of her life, Lee Roy Worley. After Lee Roy finished serving his country in the United States Army, he and Evelyn got married and settled down in New Florence to raise their large family of seven children.

MONTGOMERY CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO