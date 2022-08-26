Read full article on original website
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Hate Crimes Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
L.A. police and firefighters gave up raises during COVID. Now they're getting paid back
L.A.’s elected officials have been quietly striking deals to restore the raises that city unions gave up during COVID, providing the funds in the form of big bonuses.
Photos: Toxic algae bloom kills fish in San Francisco Bay
Large numbers of dead fish and other sea life have been sighted around San Francisco Bay, prompting environmental groups to recommend that people and their pets stay out of the water to avoid a hazardous algae bloom known as red tide. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Suspicious object that spurred evacuation in downtown L.A. is 'rendered safe'
Authorities had evacuated Figueroa Street between 8th and 9th streets, as well as a parking structure at 888 S. Figueroa, while the LAPD and ATF responded.
SF Community Holds Rally, Forum in Honor of Grandpa Vicha
Dozens gathered in San Francisco Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mural, honoring 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. He died from a violent attack about a year and a half ago. Police said Antoine Watson shoved the Thai American grandfather to the ground while he was on a walk and...
As forests go up in smoke, so will California's climate plan
As wildfires become more extreme, some worry California will near a tipping point in which its forests emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb.
Searching for More Space? Rental Price for 2-Bedroom Apartments on the Rise
Bay Area rent prices are going up and down depending on exactly what kind of home people are looking for. It appears more and more renters are looking for a little more space than they used to. Zumper says the rental price on two-bedroom apartments is starting to climb in...
Heat wave forecast to hit Southern California just in time for Labor Day weekend
Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits in some areas of Southern California this week as a heat wave envelops the region.
California lawmakers pass new social media protections for minors
A pair of bills approved by California legislators would regulate how Facebook, YouTube and other platforms treat minors and seek to influence how they moderate extremist content. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Sheriff's officials tried to block testimony of key witness at 'deputy gang' hearing, lawsuit says
A witness subpoenaed in the Civilian Oversight Commission’s investigative hearings on deputy gangs was ordered by the Sheriff’s Department not to testify.
Robbers Get Away With About $200,00 Worth of Jewelry in Montclair Smash and Grab
Three men armed with sledge hammers walked into a jewelry store in Montclair and got away with about $200,000 worth of jewelry Thursday night. Security cameras inside the store captured the entire incident. Aug 18. May 19. “I put my hands up because I thought they had guns,” said Eduardo...
Facing voter backlash, California Republicans recalibrate their antiabortion stance
In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Republican candidates have been noticeably quiet on the abortion issue.
Two Armed Auto Burglary Suspects Arrested in Palo Alto
Two suspects said to be involved in a series of auto burglaries were arrested in a downtown Palo Alto parking lot after colliding into a police car, police announced on Sunday. On Thursday at 6:31 p.m., officers responded to reports of “suspicious behavior” at City Parking Lot H at 520...
Agoura High School Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Football Player
Agoura High School is still healing from the death of a young football player last week. The young athlete was struck down by an undiagnosed illness right before what was supposed to be his very first game. Friday morning, the Athletic Director Clint Cummings sat down with his coach and...
