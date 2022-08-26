ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Photos: Toxic algae bloom kills fish in San Francisco Bay

Large numbers of dead fish and other sea life have been sighted around San Francisco Bay, prompting environmental groups to recommend that people and their pets stay out of the water to avoid a hazardous algae bloom known as red tide. Source: Los Angeles Times.
SF Community Holds Rally, Forum in Honor of Grandpa Vicha

Dozens gathered in San Francisco Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mural, honoring 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. He died from a violent attack about a year and a half ago. Police said Antoine Watson shoved the Thai American grandfather to the ground while he was on a walk and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Two Armed Auto Burglary Suspects Arrested in Palo Alto

Two suspects said to be involved in a series of auto burglaries were arrested in a downtown Palo Alto parking lot after colliding into a police car, police announced on Sunday. On Thursday at 6:31 p.m., officers responded to reports of “suspicious behavior” at City Parking Lot H at 520...
PALO ALTO, CA
Agoura High School Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Football Player

Agoura High School is still healing from the death of a young football player last week. The young athlete was struck down by an undiagnosed illness right before what was supposed to be his very first game. Friday morning, the Athletic Director Clint Cummings sat down with his coach and...
AGOURA HILLS, CA

