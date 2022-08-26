WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO