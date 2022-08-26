ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Examiner

DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
WASHINGTON, DC
BET

D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.

A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September

Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
WASHINGTON, DC
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Husband calls for safety improvement after wife died in crash

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda, Maryland has...
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Car, dog stolen in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Someone stole a woman’s car with her dog inside of it just an hour before two suspects shot a Washington Commanders player nearby on H Street in Northeast, D.C. Around 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County resident Julia Salsich said she got out of her running Gray...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Update: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim. Shooting on H Street, NE around 6pm Sunday

“Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman. Robinson was shot twice and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed not to be life-threatening.”. Christian writes: “double incidents on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong

Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
WASHINGTON, DC
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Brian Robinson Jr., Rookie RB for Washington Commanders, shot in DC

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday in Northeast DC on the 1000 block of H Street. This is according to multiple sources who also believe this was a robbery attempt. Injuries are non-life threatening. The Washington Commanders released a statement saying "We have been made...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC

