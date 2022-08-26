Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Washington Examiner
DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September
Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Husband calls for safety improvement after wife died in crash
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda, Maryland has...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Car, dog stolen in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Someone stole a woman’s car with her dog inside of it just an hour before two suspects shot a Washington Commanders player nearby on H Street in Northeast, D.C. Around 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County resident Julia Salsich said she got out of her running Gray...
21 Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Thursday...
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
popville.com
Update: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim. Shooting on H Street, NE around 6pm Sunday
“Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman. Robinson was shot twice and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed not to be life-threatening.”. Christian writes: “double incidents on...
Georgetown Voice
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong
Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
Woman Shot in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
Teen shoots fellow suspect in botched carjacking attempt in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated attempted carjacking from last month. A teenage would-be carjacker is being treated for a gunshot wound he received from a fellow teen suspect after a botched attempt to take an Uber driver's vehicle in southeast D.C. on Monday.
Police: Threat against "Lady in the Lake" came from disgruntled street vendor
Filming of the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," which has been going on for months around Baltimore, was forced to postpone after producers were threatened with extortion downtown Friday.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
fox5dc.com
Brian Robinson Jr., Rookie RB for Washington Commanders, shot in DC
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday in Northeast DC on the 1000 block of H Street. This is according to multiple sources who also believe this was a robbery attempt. Injuries are non-life threatening. The Washington Commanders released a statement saying "We have been made...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
