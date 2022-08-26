Read full article on original website
Whitecaps topple TinCaps in series opener
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning and beat the TinCaps, 5-1, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. Second baseman Jace Jung, the Tigers' top position player prospect, hit a go-ahead two-run double to break the tie...
PFW releases men's hoops nonconference slate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The 2022-23 Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball non-league schedule was released on Monday (Aug. 29). The Mastodons will play two Big Ten teams for the first time since 2011-12. The Mastodons will open the 2022-23 season at Big Ten member Michigan on Nov. 7. Five days later the 'Dons will host SIUE for the home opener on Nov. 12. Two days later it will be nearby foe Manchester coming to Fort Wayne (Nov. 14).
TinCaps lose by one in game six with Loons
MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps lost a close one in their road trip finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had won two of the three previous games of the series in shutout fashion, but this dropped the Summit City club's record to 20-33 in games decided by one or two runs.
Girls High School Soccer: Blackhawk shuts out Heritage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian girls soccer team defeated Heritage 3-0 behind three second half goals to move to 4-1 on the season on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Evans notches lone goal in tie with Bellarmine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mackenzie Evans led the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Bellarmine on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. With no clock stoppages until the Mastodons' goal in the 77th minute, the matchup between former Great Lakes Valley Conference foes was relatively uneventful until that point.
Bellmont hands Blackhawk Christian first loss
Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season. In a back-and-forth exchange, Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season (25-17, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23, 15-12).
High School Volleyball: Blackhawk hands Woodlan first loss
WOODBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team rallied from a first set loss to beat Woodlan 3-1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 32-30), giving the Warriors their first loss. The Braves improve to 9-1 on the season, while Woodlan falls to 7-1. Full Area Scoreboard:. Adams Central 3, Huntington North...
Warsaw's 'Thiccer Kicker' Mevis garnering national attention ahead of season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WFFT) -- Former Warsaw standout kicker and University of Missouri junior Harrison Mevis is garnering some national praise ahead of the 2022 college football season. Mevis was named to the Groza Watch List ahead of the season, and was recently named Preseason First Team All-SEC and Preseason Second...
Boys High School Soccer: Westview blanks Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Defending Class 1A state champs Westview blanked Garrett 8-0 behind two four goal halves. The Warriors, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, improve to 5-0-1 (3-0 NECC) on the season. Full Area Scoreboard. Bellmont 2, Norwell 0. Bishop Luers 4, Wayne 0. Carroll 2,...
Andy Deng and Cayla Smith to represent US in Junior Grand Prix
It's no doubt that 17-year-old Andy Deng (former Concordia student) and 14-year-old Cayla Smith (Churubusco student) are some of the top skaters in the country. In their first year competing with each other, the Fort Wayne duo brought home the first place trophy in US intermediate pairs final, and now they're on their way to compete on the international level, in the Junior Grand Prix.
Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
Auburn Garrett Drive-In severely damaged by storms
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The severe winds that came through Northeast Indiana may have been quick, but they left plenty of damage. Operators were already planning out the Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theatre’s next show just Monday morning. Now, owners are left with rubble and the memories of a more...
TEAM Member Job Fair to be held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host its annual TEAM Member Job Fair on Thursday. The fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Conference Center. The fair will be recruiting part-time employees for the upcoming season. Positions will have...
Two Fort Wayne historical sites earn grants for renovations
The group Indiana Landmarks advised nine locations around the state that could use extra funding, including two in Fort Wayne. Two Fort Wayne historical sites earn grants for renovations. The group Indiana Landmarks advised nine locations around the state that could use extra funding, including two in Fort Wayne.
Pembroke Bakery & Cafe closing after more than a decade in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Anna Hess has been coming to dance rehearsals at the Auer Center for Arts & Culture for years. About six months ago, she joined Pembroke Bakery & Cafe’s staff. “Steve has a lot of stories. I’ll come to work and it’ll be slow. He’ll...
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
DeKalb County school district ranks least equitable in state, Superintendent says results skewed
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Tanya Young with Community Foundation DeKalb County says the county is going places. “We are working hard and I am so proud of our county and our region,” Young said. One thing she thinks will play a major role in their future growth is education...
Marion woman dies in a two-vehicle crash
MARION, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Baldwin Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday. Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police said that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a moped on Baldwin Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection. Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was driving a semi-tractor along Fourth Street toward Baldwin Avenue, and allegedly ran a red light, hitting Bilbee in the intersection. The moped had a green light and the right-of-way.
Boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries after moped crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped crash Sunday evening, that left a boy with life-threatening injuries. When first responders arrived to the scene at Hadley Road and Covington Commons Road, they gave aid to the driver of the moped and a passenger. Police say...
Life-saving CPR device bridges gap for Albion Fire Department
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Albion Fire Department is testing a new life-saving device. This comes as volunteer departments struggle to attract new recruits and lack the necessary staffing to respond to medical emergencies. “You may only get two or three people. We never know the amount of people we...
