It's no doubt that 17-year-old Andy Deng (former Concordia student) and 14-year-old Cayla Smith (Churubusco student) are some of the top skaters in the country. In their first year competing with each other, the Fort Wayne duo brought home the first place trophy in US intermediate pairs final, and now they're on their way to compete on the international level, in the Junior Grand Prix.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO