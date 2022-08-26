ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Whitecaps topple TinCaps in series opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning and beat the TinCaps, 5-1, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. Second baseman Jace Jung, the Tigers' top position player prospect, hit a go-ahead two-run double to break the tie...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW releases men's hoops nonconference slate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The 2022-23 Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball non-league schedule was released on Monday (Aug. 29). The Mastodons will play two Big Ten teams for the first time since 2011-12. The Mastodons will open the 2022-23 season at Big Ten member Michigan on Nov. 7. Five days later the 'Dons will host SIUE for the home opener on Nov. 12. Two days later it will be nearby foe Manchester coming to Fort Wayne (Nov. 14).
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

TinCaps lose by one in game six with Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps lost a close one in their road trip finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had won two of the three previous games of the series in shutout fashion, but this dropped the Summit City club's record to 20-33 in games decided by one or two runs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
wfft.com

Mackenzie Evans notches lone goal in tie with Bellarmine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mackenzie Evans led the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Bellarmine on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. With no clock stoppages until the Mastodons' goal in the 77th minute, the matchup between former Great Lakes Valley Conference foes was relatively uneventful until that point.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bellmont hands Blackhawk Christian first loss

Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season. In a back-and-forth exchange, Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season (25-17, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23, 15-12).
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

High School Volleyball: Blackhawk hands Woodlan first loss

WOODBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team rallied from a first set loss to beat Woodlan 3-1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 32-30), giving the Warriors their first loss. The Braves improve to 9-1 on the season, while Woodlan falls to 7-1. Full Area Scoreboard:. Adams Central 3, Huntington North...
WOODBURN, IN
wfft.com

Warsaw's 'Thiccer Kicker' Mevis garnering national attention ahead of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WFFT) -- Former Warsaw standout kicker and University of Missouri junior Harrison Mevis is garnering some national praise ahead of the 2022 college football season. Mevis was named to the Groza Watch List ahead of the season, and was recently named Preseason First Team All-SEC and Preseason Second...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Great Lakes Loons#Game One
wfft.com

Boys High School Soccer: Westview blanks Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Defending Class 1A state champs Westview blanked Garrett 8-0 behind two four goal halves. The Warriors, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, improve to 5-0-1 (3-0 NECC) on the season. Full Area Scoreboard. Bellmont 2, Norwell 0. Bishop Luers 4, Wayne 0. Carroll 2,...
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

Andy Deng and Cayla Smith to represent US in Junior Grand Prix

It's no doubt that 17-year-old Andy Deng (former Concordia student) and 14-year-old Cayla Smith (Churubusco student) are some of the top skaters in the country. In their first year competing with each other, the Fort Wayne duo brought home the first place trophy in US intermediate pairs final, and now they're on their way to compete on the international level, in the Junior Grand Prix.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

Auburn Garrett Drive-In severely damaged by storms

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The severe winds that came through Northeast Indiana may have been quick, but they left plenty of damage. Operators were already planning out the Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theatre’s next show just Monday morning. Now, owners are left with rubble and the memories of a more...
AUBURN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wfft.com

Two Fort Wayne historical sites earn grants for renovations

The group Indiana Landmarks advised nine locations around the state that could use extra funding, including two in Fort Wayne. Two Fort Wayne historical sites earn grants for renovations. The group Indiana Landmarks advised nine locations around the state that could use extra funding, including two in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

Marion woman dies in a two-vehicle crash

MARION, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Baldwin Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday. Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police said that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a moped on Baldwin Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection. Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was driving a semi-tractor along Fourth Street toward Baldwin Avenue, and allegedly ran a red light, hitting Bilbee in the intersection. The moped had a green light and the right-of-way.
MARION, IN
wfft.com

Boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries after moped crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped crash Sunday evening, that left a boy with life-threatening injuries. When first responders arrived to the scene at Hadley Road and Covington Commons Road, they gave aid to the driver of the moped and a passenger. Police say...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Life-saving CPR device bridges gap for Albion Fire Department

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Albion Fire Department is testing a new life-saving device. This comes as volunteer departments struggle to attract new recruits and lack the necessary staffing to respond to medical emergencies. “You may only get two or three people. We never know the amount of people we...
ALBION, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy