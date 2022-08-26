Read full article on original website
Related
visitokc.com
What’s New and What’s Coming: Fall
Oklahoma City has been busy finishing up several new attractions, restaurants and hotels this summer. Looking towards the fall, OKC can anticipate several more projects that will improve the metro and enhance visitor and residents’ experience. What’s New. The First National Center, originally built in 1931, was a...
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
msn.com
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded Age of extravagance and glamour,...
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 countries in one room: OKC’s Taste of Asia
Welcome to the Taste of Asia, a one-night-only occasion in Oklahoma City where ten different Asian countries bring a menu of dishes from each place to one, big room.
cdcgamingreports.com
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma plans opening of new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma announces the grand opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company on Thursday, September 8 at 11 a.m. The new store is located inside the Kickapoo Travel Plaza at 25200 East Highway 62 in Harrah, just west of the Kickapoo Casino Harrah. The store will offer unique Native American designed by Native owned companies, as well as items created by Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma Tribal Members.
KOCO
Edmond's landmark 'rocket ship' slide to be removed as park undergoes renovations
EDMOND, Okla. — As Edmond’s oldest park gets an overhaul, Edmondites are saying farewell to a landmark that holds generations of memories. But the famous rocket ship slide won’t be launched out of the park, and there’s still time to use it. The landmark, and many...
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
RELATED PEOPLE
OKC VeloCity
Get OKConnect-ed
Help your new-to-market executives and senior managers get connected to our community by registering them for OKConnect, a special partnership program between Leadership Oklahoma City and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. Oklahoma City is a thriving and evolving community, and this exclusive orientation program features sessions on the past, present...
OKC VeloCity
September at the Chamber
You won’t want to miss the events happening with the Greater OKC Chamber in September! Get connected to your community and expand your network at these events. Learn more about your company's investment in the Chamber and network with other Chamber members. You will hear the latest news about our economic development efforts, government relations activities, community improvement programs and involvement opportunities.
Movie theaters across U.S. offering $3 ticket prices for one day
If you are looking for ways to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank, you might just want to head to a your local movie theatre.
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching
Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County Fair grows again
EL RENO – Canadian County’s four-day free fair was its largest ever, county officials reported Monday. The 68th Annual Canadian County Free Fair was staged Aug. 24-27 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East. “Preliminary numbers are indicating about a 30 to 40...
blackchronicle.com
TTCU surprises drivers with a free tank of gas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was no prank at the pump – on Wednesday morning, one local credit union was surprising drivers by filling their gas tanks for free. Word spread quickly and many started lining up outside the Casey’s gas station on the corner of NW 192nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.
okcfox.com
Norman man told to stop renting out at-home pool
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is telling resident Steve Borden that he can't rent out his pool online. According to the city, such commercial rentals go against his neighborhood's zoning codes. Borden listed his pool on the website Swimply. The service allows homeowners to list their...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City
Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Petfinder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Common Current: OKC Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes
Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
Storms leave trail of damage across Edmond
It was a day of cleanup for many folks on the north side of the metro after a late summer storm on Sunday.
msn.com
Highest-rated cheap eats in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated cheap eats in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
msn.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Oklahoma City
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Oklahoma City. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically,...
Comments / 1