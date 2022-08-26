ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
Pekin Township Building ready to start serving again

PEKIN, Ill. — Good news for Pekin’s senior citizens. The Pekin Township Building is just about ready to start serving meals again. “They have been desperately trying to get their kitchen remodeled and updated. Now that they have accomplished that, they’re trying to get out their schedule, so seniors can come back to get their meals,” says Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.
Black Business Month Spotlight: 92nd Buffalo

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Although there are many different strategies city leaders and the police are working on to address gun violence. Marilyn Woods, owner and operator of 92nd Buffalo E &T, LLC, has a different approach. Instead of taking guns out of people’s hands, she’s actively teaching them...
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
Green Valley celebrates 150 years of history

GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a historic weekend for one Tazewell County village. Green Valley is celebrating its 150th, or ‘sesquicentennial,’ anniversary, with ongoing festivities throughout the weekend. To honor its 19th-century roots Sunday, a ‘regiment’ band played music from the time the town was originally formed. Along with period dancing and song, it helped provide an educational experience on top of the revelry.
A Woodford County dig site may change our understanding of how Mississippian Native American culture grew

An archaeological dig site in rural Woodford County may change academia's story of the Mississippian Native American culture. "Mississippian" is a broad term used by archaeologists to describe the people who lived in what is today the Midwestern and Southeastern United States around a millennium ago, said Dana Bardolph, Ph.D, an anthropological archaeologist at Northern Illinois University who's working on the dig site near Lowpoint.
Afternoon, evening storms

Strong to severe storms are in the forecast for Illinois, but the National Weather Service says they are expected to miss the Springfield area. A briefing from Nicole Albano, a meteorologist at the NWS’ Lincoln office, included the news that there is a small – as in greater than zero – chance of tornadoes and hail. Most of the storm is expected to include Havana, Peoria, and – perhaps – northern McLean County.
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Woman jailed for Peoria assault

PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
More than a week later, City of Peoria continues storm cleanup

More than a week later, City of Peoria continues storm cleanup. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Peoria solid waste crews continue cleanup from the August...
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
