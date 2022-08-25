Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols hits record homer as Cardinals rout Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 694th career homer, a two-run shot, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Monday night. Pujols hit the homer against his 450th different pitcher, Ross Detwiler, breaking Barry Bonds' major league record. Tyler O'Neill hit two homers and drove in three...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate
The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63
Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown. Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61. He's now on pace...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide
The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Recalled & Heath Hembree Selected; Michael Grove, Phil Bickford Optioned To Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City and selected the contract of Heath Hembree prior to their series opener against the New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned, and Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Hembree on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break
The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
Yardbarker
Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Yardbarker
The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor
The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
Yardbarker
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. Last year, the Chicago Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. For NBA fans, that will seem like a while ago, because that 2017 roster had Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade. Now, they have...
Yardbarker
Meet 'Furious George' Karlaftis, the Chiefs rookie DE who needs a good sack dance
Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick George Karlaftis gave his approval Monday for his new nickname, "Furious George," a play on "Curious George," a popular children's character. After Kansas City drafted Karlaftis, coach Andy Reid called him "The Greek Freak 2," in reference to Karlaftis' place of birth, Athens, Greece. "The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Should The Bears Just Trade Roquan Smith At This Point?
The Chicago Bears are going into the 2022 NFL season on a high note. They finished the preseason with an undefeated record, giving them momentum going into Week 1 of the regular season. However, not everything is perfect in Chicago for the Bears. They are dealing with a problem on...
Yardbarker
Astros GM Comments On Justin Verlander’s Injury
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left his start on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings of work. It was later revealed that it was a right calf issue that was bothering Verlander. Today, the Astros were forced to place their veteran ace on the 15-Day Injured List.
Yardbarker
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards
View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a solid season where they went 43-39, but they finished as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, they had to go on the road and play the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, which...
Comments / 0