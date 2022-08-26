Read full article on original website
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
kitco.com
'The crash is here': stocks, gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate are crashing, 'it's time to get rich' – Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) Markets are crashing, and the big price collapse Robert Kiyosaki predicted is here, the best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' tweeted. "All markets crashing: Real Estate, Stocks, gold, silver Bitcoin," he said this week. "Middle class wiped out by higher oil inflation. Yet Rich are getting richer. Difference in head not wallet. Change WHATS IN YOUR HEAD FIRST…then get richer."
kitco.com
Bitcoin price drops below $20k as analysts warn of a trend toward $17k
As a result of the strengthening dollar, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the psychologically important support at $20,000 to...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price holds support at $20K as the crypto market struggles to gain momentum
Data from TradingView shows that bulls managed to claw their way back above support at $20,000 during the...
kitco.com
Meta announces that select U.S-users can now share NFTs, but has the bubble already popped?
This announcement comes less than a month after first introducing a digital wallet integration as the company looks...
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO
The revelation came from the project's chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
