Pirates in Action, August 29 – September 3
Putnam County League 2022 Fall season action kicks off for the Pirates on Friday as the Boys Soccer hosts Miller City. The Girls Soccer team is busy with 3 games this week. Trips to Byran (Tuesday) and Delphos Jefferson (Saturday) sandwich a home date with Wauseon (Thursday). Volleyball opens the week’s schedule on Monday with a trip to Lincolnview and follow that up with a home game against Hicksille on Thursday.
Putnam Co Council on Aging Presents 60 & Better Program @ Continental Library
The Putnam County Council on Aging cordially invites you to join us for 60 and Better. Beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 and each Monday thereafter for eight weeks, we will be gathering at the Library (301 South 6th Street, Continental) from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Each week, you will have an opportunity to join a discussion on a timely topic, enjoy coffee, tea or other refreshments and learn more about what’s happening in your community.
