The Putnam County Council on Aging cordially invites you to join us for 60 and Better. Beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 and each Monday thereafter for eight weeks, we will be gathering at the Library (301 South 6th Street, Continental) from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Each week, you will have an opportunity to join a discussion on a timely topic, enjoy coffee, tea or other refreshments and learn more about what’s happening in your community.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO