Reminder, that we have a Riders meeting coming up Wednesday August 31st @ 7pm. Hope to see everyone at the meeting. If you’re currently a member with the Sons, Auxiliary, or even a Legionnaire and you have a motorcycle, come and see us at our meeting and we will get you set up as a rider. If, you’re a part a different post and you don’t have a Rider’s, you’re more then welcome to join our Rider’s. Membership to join the Rider’s is only $10.00.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO