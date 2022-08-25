Read full article on original website
VolleyPirates Improve Record to 2-1
Lady Pirates 1, Patriots 3 (Tuesday) On Tuesday Continental and Patrick Henry Volleyball teams had the fans sitting on the edge throughout the game as the Patriot headed home with the hard fought win. The Patriots took a close first game 26-24. The Patriots took the second game 25-17. The Pirates were not ready to end the night as they took the third game 25-23. A Pirate rally was stopped short in the fourth game where the Patriots took the game and match 25-23.
Pirates in Action, August 29 – September 3
Putnam County League 2022 Fall season action kicks off for the Pirates on Friday as the Boys Soccer hosts Miller City. The Girls Soccer team is busy with 3 games this week. Trips to Byran (Tuesday) and Delphos Jefferson (Saturday) sandwich a home date with Wauseon (Thursday). Volleyball opens the week’s schedule on Monday with a trip to Lincolnview and follow that up with a home game against Hicksille on Thursday.
This Week in Continental, August 29 – September 4
Legion Riders Meeting @ Continental American Legion – August 31
Reminder, that we have a Riders meeting coming up Wednesday August 31st @ 7pm. Hope to see everyone at the meeting. If you’re currently a member with the Sons, Auxiliary, or even a Legionnaire and you have a motorcycle, come and see us at our meeting and we will get you set up as a rider. If, you’re a part a different post and you don’t have a Rider’s, you’re more then welcome to join our Rider’s. Membership to join the Rider’s is only $10.00.
Kingdom Kids Preschool Has Preschool Openings
Dupont Church of the Brethren’s Kingdom Kids Preschool will begin their 24th year serving the community. First day of class will be September 6 & 7,2022. There are two age groups with openings available. Younger children age 3 and early 4s will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 until 11:30am. The older class meets Wednesdays, Fridays, and every other Monday from 8:30-11:30am.
Putnam Co Council on Aging Presents 60 & Better Program @ Continental Library
The Putnam County Council on Aging cordially invites you to join us for 60 and Better. Beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 and each Monday thereafter for eight weeks, we will be gathering at the Library (301 South 6th Street, Continental) from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Each week, you will have an opportunity to join a discussion on a timely topic, enjoy coffee, tea or other refreshments and learn more about what’s happening in your community.
