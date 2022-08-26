Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead for Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. High Pollution Advisory for ozone. Tomorrow and Tuesday, the Phoenix metro area and much of Western Arizona are under an Excessive Heat Watch for dangerously hot weather for this time of year. Look for highs near 110 Tuesday in the Valley and 108 degrees on Wednesday. Tuesday will be a First Alert Day in the Valley for dangerous heat.
AZFamily
Not As Hot Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps were in the 110′s across the Valley on Tuesday. Our excessive heat warning continues for the Valley through Wednesday evening at 8 pm. It’s been since July 21st since we’ve seen these high temperatures, so stay hydrated and keep an eye out for those that have to work outdoors in this heat. Seek shade and plenty of rest. Look for lows tonight in the upper 80′s under clear skies. Sunny skies and not as warm on Wednesday, with his just below 110 expected, but that’s still above average for this time of year.
AZFamily
It’s hot out there: Here’s how to stay safe in this Arizona heat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley and with it the potential for danger. With an excessive heat warning in effect across the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, some trails like Camelback and Piestewa will be closed most of the day while others will remain open. When these warnings are in effect, it’s important to pay attention to warning signs in place at local trails.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stronger thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit on Monday: What to expect
After another nice day across the region with plenty of sunshine, and a little high cloud cover, we will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast overnight tonight with temperatures warmer than we’ve seen in the past few nights. We are also bringing the chance of an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
At least 222,000 DTE customers left without power after severe storms
FOX 2 - A line of severe thunderstorms moved through Metro Detroit tonight with the National Weather Service issuing numerous warnings. Just before 8:30 p.m., about 222,000 DTE Energy customers are without power in SE Michigan. Go HERE for the outage map. The hardest hit areas appear to be Canton,...
More than 232,000 without power across SE Michigan after storms
DTE Energy is reporting more than 232,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after Monday's storms.
Widespread outages across southern Michigan as high winds topple trees, utility poles
A storm with winds that topped more than 60 mph in at least one location caused widespread power outages across southern Michigan. As of about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Consumers Energy reported about 159,000 customers without electricity and DTE Energy about 150,000.
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Gas prices to affect Labor Day travel for Arizonans, despite dipping prices at the pump
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Labor Day weekend, some people will take off. More will hit the road. “One of the things we’ve noticed across the summer is that people are a little bit weary about inflation and gas prices, but they’re still intending to travel,” said Eric Jones, the co-founder of The Vacationer.
wtvbam.com
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023
The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.
AZFamily
Arizona News
3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. Chandler police offer $1,000 reward for info on driver involved in deadly drag racing crash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Peter Valencia. Video surveillance from the scene shows...
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
AZFamily
Good Morning Arizona
The city says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. University of Arizona’s new veterinary school to graduate first class. With a major veterinarian shortage, the world is waiting for these soon-to-be animal experts. Future forecaster wants a caring family --...
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
AZFamily
Big NASCAR stars helping fundraise for Arizona kids battling cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three of NASCAR’s biggest names are in town, but they’re not here to race. Instead, they’re doing something good by helping raise money for Arizona kids battling cancer. September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is in town...
KTAR.com
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Comments / 0