ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. High Pollution Advisory for ozone. Tomorrow and Tuesday, the Phoenix metro area and much of Western Arizona are under an Excessive Heat Watch for dangerously hot weather for this time of year. Look for highs near 110 Tuesday in the Valley and 108 degrees on Wednesday. Tuesday will be a First Alert Day in the Valley for dangerous heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Not As Hot Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps were in the 110′s across the Valley on Tuesday. Our excessive heat warning continues for the Valley through Wednesday evening at 8 pm. It’s been since July 21st since we’ve seen these high temperatures, so stay hydrated and keep an eye out for those that have to work outdoors in this heat. Seek shade and plenty of rest. Look for lows tonight in the upper 80′s under clear skies. Sunny skies and not as warm on Wednesday, with his just below 110 expected, but that’s still above average for this time of year.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

It’s hot out there: Here’s how to stay safe in this Arizona heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley and with it the potential for danger. With an excessive heat warning in effect across the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, some trails like Camelback and Piestewa will be closed most of the day while others will remain open. When these warnings are in effect, it’s important to pay attention to warning signs in place at local trails.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Cbs
fox2detroit.com

At least 222,000 DTE customers left without power after severe storms

FOX 2 - A line of severe thunderstorms moved through Metro Detroit tonight with the National Weather Service issuing numerous warnings. Just before 8:30 p.m., about 222,000 DTE Energy customers are without power in SE Michigan. Go HERE for the outage map. The hardest hit areas appear to be Canton,...
ENVIRONMENT
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Brenna Temple

Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023

The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona News

3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. Chandler police offer $1,000 reward for info on driver involved in deadly drag racing crash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Peter Valencia. Video surveillance from the scene shows...
ARIZONA STATE
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
CHICAGO, IL
AZFamily

Good Morning Arizona

The city says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. University of Arizona’s new veterinary school to graduate first class. With a major veterinarian shortage, the world is waiting for these soon-to-be animal experts. Future forecaster wants a caring family --...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox2detroit.com

Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
AZFamily

Big NASCAR stars helping fundraise for Arizona kids battling cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three of NASCAR’s biggest names are in town, but they’re not here to race. Instead, they’re doing something good by helping raise money for Arizona kids battling cancer. September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is in town...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy