PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps were in the 110′s across the Valley on Tuesday. Our excessive heat warning continues for the Valley through Wednesday evening at 8 pm. It’s been since July 21st since we’ve seen these high temperatures, so stay hydrated and keep an eye out for those that have to work outdoors in this heat. Seek shade and plenty of rest. Look for lows tonight in the upper 80′s under clear skies. Sunny skies and not as warm on Wednesday, with his just below 110 expected, but that’s still above average for this time of year.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO