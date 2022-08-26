Champions League group stage predictions 2022/23: Odds & expert picks for how UEFA's top club tournament will play out

Everton are expected to win the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a permanent basis.The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs since United indicated that they would listen to offers of aroud £15m earlier this month.Garner impressed on loan in the Championship last season, helping Nottingham Forest win promotion through the play-offs, but returned to Old Trafford facing competition for regular minutes.The arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have seen him drop further down the pecking order and Garner was not mentioned by Erik ten Hag when listing his midfield options last...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO