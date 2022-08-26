ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

City of Alexandria Accepting Applications for Organizations to Participate in PARK(ing) Day

Alexandria, Virginia
 5 days ago

The City of Alexandria is currently accepting permit applications for “parklets”—temporary parks located in parking spaces around Alexandria—as part of PARK(ing) Day on September 16.

PARK(ing) Day is an annual global event, which is held on the third Friday of September. This event is aimed at reclaiming parking spaces by temporarily transforming them into exciting, imaginative park spaces or parklets. Local businesses, nonprofits and City departments typically design parklets, and then let the public imagine other uses for that space. The City has made great strides in reusing parking spaces as part of the Temporary Outdoor Dining program and PARK(ing) Day seeks to continue finding more ways to reuse parking spaces to create public open space in urban areas.

Nonprofits, businesses and other entities wishing to sponsor parklets must submit an application—including a parklet proposal that complies with City guidelines—and an application fee. Please submit the application no later than 5 p.m. on September 2.

On PARK(ing) Day, the public will be encouraged to explore parklets around Alexandria and learn more about the City agencies and private organizations sponsoring these pop-up spaces.

Visit the City’s PARK(ing) Day webpage for more information, including the permit process, applicable fees and guidelines for creating a parklet.

