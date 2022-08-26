Read full article on original website
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods
In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
Benzie Fishing Frenzie
Three day salmon fishing tournament with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes & hundreds of fish being weighed daily.
What’s In A Master Plan?
While several local communities including the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, and East Bay Township are going through a process to update their master plans – crucial policy documents that guide land-use and other decisions – many residents are unaware that their opinions are wanted to help shape those documents or even know what a master plan is. Traverse City officials learned as much when they recently began hosting “pop-up” events at different community locations – an effort they plan to continue this fall to reach and engage as many residents as possible instead of making residents come to them.
Do NoMi Workers Really Get Half The Pay For A View Of The Bay?
“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
