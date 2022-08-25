CHICAGO (CBS) -- Yet another boil order for Dixmoor residents just lifted.The south suburban village has been plagued with water woes for months and while crews have been working tirelessly to fix the broken mains, the question still remains: How are they going to fix it for good?CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into that question as plenty of people claim help is on the way.Help is coming in the form of about $2 million, but that amount will barely scratch the surface of the problem in Dixmoor. The village president said they need more money and prayers....

DIXMOOR, IL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO