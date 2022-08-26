Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Meta Adds NFT Support to Facebook, Instagram
Meta introduces the digital collective feature on Facebook and Instagram. Meta has in the past said that they intend to expand its platform to include support for NFTs and has even disclosed these plans. By linking their digital wallets to their accounts, users of both Instagram and Facebook can now...
itechpost.com
Snapchat Releases Dual Camera Feature for iPhone Users
Snapchat introduces a new feature, the Dual Camera. Dual Camera is a new feature that will allow users to take pictures from two different perspectives at the same time. Snapchat is integrating this new feature into its primary camera that will enable users to take photos and videos simultaneously with both the front-facing and rear-facing cameras on their mobile devices.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Child Drawing on White Socks of Plane Passenger With Feet on Seat Cheered
"What is the kids' Venmo? I'd like to thank him for his service," wrote one Redditor after seeing the photo.
RELATED PEOPLE
itechpost.com
Elon Musk More Motivated To Terminate Twitter Acquisition Deal After Zatko’s Revelation
Twitter's acquisition deal with Elon Musk may be more in danger of getting terminated than it previously was. SpaceX and Tesla's CEO recently filed a new "termination letter" with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 29 in the hopes of canceling the acquisition deal he made with Twitter. Musk's...
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower to Disclose Spam Impact, Monetizable Users, Alleged Illegal Activity
A controversial whistleblower who revealed Twitter's alleged security flaws and questionable practices has been subpoenaed to appear in a deposition in the raging court case involving Twitter and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Former Twitter security head Peiter "Mudge" Zatko would thus become a key figure in Musk's lawsuit...
itechpost.com
Apple’s AR/VR Headset Likely to Get ‘Reality’ Branding, Trademark Filings Suggest
Apple's augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headset is likely going for the "Reality" branding, recent trademark filings highly suggest. The filings are parallel to the previous trademark application and Apple App Store code, which hints that the Cupertino-based tech giant is using a "realityOS" moniker. Apple AR/VR Headset 'Reality'...
‘My face might be dropping, but the gigs keep coming’: meet the drag queens going strong into their 70s and 80s
From RuPaul’s Drag Race to fashion week catwalks, the art of drag has firmly entered the mainstream, turning some performers into global celebrities. But go back half a century and the picture was quite different. On the fringes, performers’ lives were often strewn with difficulties, from prejudice to poverty, not to mention stage fright. Five veteran drag queens share their experiences from decades on the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itechpost.com
Android Days Deals: Score Discounts for Unlocked Samsung Phones Right Now on Amazon
ICYMI, Amazon has started what it is calling "Android Days" and it is guaranteed to be a discount heaven for anyone looking for great deals on Android products. These include Samsung phones, Google Pixel phones, Android tablets, and more. In fact, Amazon is offering some great deals for unlocked Sumsung...
Comments / 0