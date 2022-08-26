ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Adds NFT Support to Facebook, Instagram

Meta introduces the digital collective feature on Facebook and Instagram. Meta has in the past said that they intend to expand its platform to include support for NFTs and has even disclosed these plans. By linking their digital wallets to their accounts, users of both Instagram and Facebook can now...
Snapchat Releases Dual Camera Feature for iPhone Users

Snapchat introduces a new feature, the Dual Camera. Dual Camera is a new feature that will allow users to take pictures from two different perspectives at the same time. Snapchat is integrating this new feature into its primary camera that will enable users to take photos and videos simultaneously with both the front-facing and rear-facing cameras on their mobile devices.
‘My face might be dropping, but the gigs keep coming’: meet the drag queens going strong into their 70s and 80s

From RuPaul’s Drag Race to fashion week catwalks, the art of drag has firmly entered the mainstream, turning some performers into global celebrities. But go back half a century and the picture was quite different. On the fringes, performers’ lives were often strewn with difficulties, from prejudice to poverty, not to mention stage fright. Five veteran drag queens share their experiences from decades on the scene.
