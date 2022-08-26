ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Cork & Cruise-In

Family-friendly event featuring a wide range of cars & trucks, from vintage to modern.
What’s In A Master Plan?

While several local communities including the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, and East Bay Township are going through a process to update their master plans – crucial policy documents that guide land-use and other decisions – many residents are unaware that their opinions are wanted to help shape those documents or even know what a master plan is. Traverse City officials learned as much when they recently began hosting “pop-up” events at different community locations – an effort they plan to continue this fall to reach and engage as many residents as possible instead of making residents come to them.
Lifestyle
Do NoMi Workers Really Get Half The Pay For A View Of The Bay?

“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
