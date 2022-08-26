Read full article on original website
PBL football to host Sparta at 7 p.m. Friday
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team will play its lone nonconference game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Sparta. “We’re definitely looking forward to playing somebody we don’t normally see and probably may never see again,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “It’s really exciting for our kids just to see something different.”
GCMS tennis wins 8-1 over St. Joseph-Ogden in shortened match
ST. JOSEPH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School tennis team won 8-1 in a match against St. Joseph-Ogden that was shortened due to weather. Katie Steidinger won 6-2, 6-3 over Abby Dow, Syda Schlickman won 6-2,6-3 over Addison Ross, Lexi Cliff won 6-0, 6-2 over Lauren Lannert, McKenna Crowley won 6-4, 6-4 over Izzy Sexton, Kadence Crowley won 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 over McKennah Hamilton and Katelynne Shockey won 6-0, 6-1 over Caroline Aiden.
GCMS MS baseball loses in extra innings to Hoopeston Area
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 3-1 in extra innings to Hoopeston Area on Monday. On the mound, Graydon Leonard struck out 12 batters and walked two while allowing one unearned run on four hits through five innings pitched. Camden Brucker allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks with one strikeout through three innings.
Obituary: Juanita Fritchley
Juanita Allen Fritchley passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Home in Fairbury. Juanita was born on October 18, 1929, in Roberts, Illinois, to Arla and Orris Allen. Her mother later married Leonard Stiegman, who became Juanita’s dad. Juanita grew up in Roberts and graduated...
11 arrested so far in undercover sting targeting child predators
PAXTON — In the two months since the Paxton Police Department launched an undercover operation targeting child predators, 11 men have already been arrested in the sting, with warrants expected to be issued soon for the arrest of three more. Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the undercover operation...
