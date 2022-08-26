ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Whitecaps topple TinCaps in series opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning and beat the TinCaps, 5-1, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. Second baseman Jace Jung, the Tigers' top position player prospect, hit a go-ahead two-run double to break the tie...
FORT WAYNE, IN
PFW releases men's hoops nonconference slate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The 2022-23 Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball non-league schedule was released on Monday (Aug. 29). The Mastodons will play two Big Ten teams for the first time since 2011-12. The Mastodons will open the 2022-23 season at Big Ten member Michigan on Nov. 7. Five days later the 'Dons will host SIUE for the home opener on Nov. 12. Two days later it will be nearby foe Manchester coming to Fort Wayne (Nov. 14).
FORT WAYNE, IN
TinCaps lose by one in game six with Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps lost a close one in their road trip finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had won two of the three previous games of the series in shutout fashion, but this dropped the Summit City club's record to 20-33 in games decided by one or two runs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bellmont hands Blackhawk Christian first loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a back-and-forth exchange, Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season (25-17, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23, 15-12). Bellmont moves to 9-2 on the season. Blackhawk Christian falls to 8-1.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Warsaw's 'Thiccer Kicker' Mevis garnering national attention ahead of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WFFT) -- Former Warsaw standout kicker and University of Missouri junior Harrison Mevis is garnering some national praise ahead of the 2022 college football season. Mevis was named to the Groza Watch List ahead of the season, and was recently named Preseason First Team All-SEC and Preseason Second...
COLUMBIA, MO
Mackenzie Evans notches lone goal in tie with Bellarmine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mackenzie Evans led the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Bellarmine on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. With no clock stoppages until the Mastodons' goal in the 77th minute, the matchup between former Great Lakes Valley Conference foes was relatively uneventful until that point.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Boys High School Soccer: Westview blanks Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Defending Class 1A state champs Westview blanked Garrett 8-0 behind two four goal halves. The Warriors, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, improve to 5-0-1 (3-0 NECC) on the season. Full Area Scoreboard. Bellmont 2, Norwell 0. Bishop Luers 4, Wayne 0. Carroll 2,...
GARRETT, IN
Damon Keith
Andy Deng and Cayla Smith to represent US in Junior Grand Prix

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It's no doubt that 17-year-old Andy Deng (former Concordia student) and 14-year-old Cayla Smith (Churubusco student) are some of the top skaters in the country. In their first year competing with each other, the Fort Wayne duo brought home the first place trophy in US intermediate pairs final, and now they're on their way to compete on the international level, in the Junior Grand Prix.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Auburn Garrett Drive-In severely damaged by storms

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The severe winds that came through Northeast Indiana may have been quick, but they left plenty of damage. Operators were already planning out the Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theatre’s next show just Monday morning. Now, owners are left with rubble and the memories of a more...
AUBURN, IN
Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
WABASH, IN
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
NEW HAVEN, IN
Two Fort Wayne historical sites earn grants for renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two local African-American historical sites are getting an extra bit of funding this year. The group Indiana Landmarks advised nine locations around the state that could use extra funding, including two in Fort Wayne. Turner Chapel AME Church is recieving $20,000 for a new roof.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Kendallville woman injured after collision with a train in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Dekalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a truck vs. train collision that left a Kendallville woman in serious condition. Investigators say that Carolyn S. Honaker, 55, collided with a train at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday. According to the train conductor, Honaker had been stopped at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of CR 61. As the train moved through at approximately 7 mph, Honaker revved the truck's engine and drove around the crossing gate, crashing into the train car he was standing on.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Marion woman dies in a two-vehicle crash

MARION, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Baldwin Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday. Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police said that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a moped on Baldwin Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection. Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was driving a semi-tractor along Fourth Street toward Baldwin Avenue, and allegedly ran a red light, hitting Bilbee in the intersection. The moped had a green light and the right-of-way.
MARION, IN
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries after moped crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped crash Sunday evening, that left a boy with life-threatening injuries. When first responders arrived to the scene at Hadley Road and Covington Commons Road, they gave aid to the driver of the moped and a passenger. Police say...
FORT WAYNE, IN

