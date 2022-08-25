Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Suspect arrested in Jackson after Bolivar shooting
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a shooting in Bolivar left one injured Tuesday morning. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, officers responded to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
Lexington Progress
Scotts Hill Police Aid in Capturing Escapees
The Scotts Hill Police Department assisted in the capture of a recent escapee from the Chester County Jail, August 24, 2022. A second escapee is still at large. David Eian Billings, 22, was captured on Highway 100 just inside the Chester County line by officers with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshall’s Service after a pursuit…
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week said Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. on Tuesday.
WBBJ
Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception. Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a...
WBBJ
Gibson County Fair returns for 167th year
TRENTON, Tenn. — At the Gibson County Fair, fair goers are excited for the food and the rides. Everyone loves when the fair comes to town, but no one gets as excited as the kids who are going to board their favorite rides. Jaxon Coffman, an attendee of the fair, shares why he loves coming to the fair with his family.
WBBJ
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
Family faces strokes, terminal cancer, loss of home to fire
Whenever we're faced with a life-changing tragedy, we need the support of others. One Decatur County family is dealing with three major tragedies in the span of just a few months.
WBBJ
Student arrested after gun recovered at South Side High School
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters reached out to us with concerns about an incident at South Side High School in Jackson. We reached out to school officials who confirmed a student was arrested after a firearm was recovered on campus on Monday, August 29. A...
courieranywhere.com
Shiloh National Military Park to end summer with a bang
To mark Labor Day weekend, Shiloh National Military Park is presenting Civil War cannon firing demonstrations Saturday and Sunday. The firing demonstrations will be presented by the Shiloh cannon crew, firing a 6-pounder field piece, across the street from the park visitor center. The demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday at...
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
Overton County News
Former Hardin County Road Superintendent indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Steven Cromwell, former Hardin County Road Superintendent. Comptroller investigators allege that Cromwell used $20,750 of department funds to pave a driveway on private property. Cromwell made an agreement with the private property owner to pave the driveway in exchange for .53 acres of land needed to build a county bridge.
WSMV
Metro Police, TBI seize more than two ounces of fentanyl during bust
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A monthslong investigation by Metro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to an arrest and the seizure of more than two ounces of fentanyl on Monday. Marcos Vasquez-Mejia, 41, is charged with seven counts of felony drug possession and gun possession during the commission...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
WBBJ
Water leak at North Side High School closes campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were dismissed from classes at North Side High School on Wednesday morning due to a water leak. The water leak was located on the second floor of the South campus building. Officials say due to the number of classes in that building and the need for maintenance crews to have complete access to address the leak, it was necessary to close the entire campus.
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
WBBJ
Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology. The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier. JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One. “The more we...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY WAS CALLED TO HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALL. UPON ARRIVAL THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE A GLASS PIPE AND APPROXIMATELY 6.2 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ON HIS PERSON. THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS GARY BROWN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.
FOUND: Florence police searching for 21-year-old
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in find a missing woman.
WBBJ
Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.
