Ravens S Kyle Hamilton leaves practice early with trainer on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens selected safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 draft, marking the first of 11 selections. Not many expected Hamilton to fall to No. 14 overall, but Baltimore took advantage by stopping the slide of someone who has the potential to be a star in the NFL.

Hamilton has been working hard during the preseason to get acclimated to the team and life as a professional. However, on Thursday he left practice with an athletic trainer, signaling the latest Ravens rookie to deal with some sort of ailment since 2022 training camp began.

With Hamilton picking up some sort of ailment on Thursday, it’s unclear whether he’ll suit up in the team’s final preseason game against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. The team might opt to play it safe with their rookie safety, which they’ve done with the majority of their injured players over the course of the 2022 offseason thus far.

Hamilton is expected to play a big role on the Baltimore defense early on alongside veterans such as Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark. He’s a big, physical presence that can line up anywhere on the field, providing versatility that the team covets.