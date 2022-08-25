ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report names best move of 2022 offseason for Ravens

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens made sure to address many different positions during the 2022 offseason, adding talent in all three phases of the game. They signed multiple free agents while bringing in an 11-player draft class, creating opportunities for new contributors to step up.

When listing out the best move of the 2022 offseason for each NFL team, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report didn’t highlight a player that Baltimore added, but rather one the team let go. His choice was the Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night, discussing the value that the organization got for the fourth-year wideout.

“The Baltimore Ravens did a lot of things that are easy to like this offseason, but the value they got in trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals is tough to beat…Brown was 10th in the league in targets last season. If he didn’t feel like that was enough involvement, it would have been hard to envision him staying in Baltimore long term…So the Ravens flipped him for a first-round pick to the Cardinals.”

Ballentine also talked about what the outcome of the move for both the Ravens and the Cardinals has been.

“Now, Arizona is locked into his fifth-year option at $13.4 million and is facing a contract extension that will be expensive based on the receiver market this year…Meanwhile, after a subsequent trade involving the pick, the Ravens drafted Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25. He projects as a long-term starter at center who the team will have for four years on the rookie wage scale.”

Brown put together Baltimore’s first 1,000-yard season by a wide receiver since 2016, but revealed that he requested a trade from the team due to wanting to be utilized better. The Ravens were able to end up turning the speedy wideout into a first-round pick, and selecting Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 overall, the same spot where they selected Brown three years earlier.

Ex-Broncos WR Wes Welker unhappy with NFL's 'bush league' treatment of retired players

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker is unhappy with the NFL’s treatment of retired players seeking medical assistance. Welker recently applied for line-of-duty disability from the NFL and the league wrote a letter back to the ex-receiver informing him that “there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s latest Twitter activity has Ravens fans imploding

Baltimore Ravens fans went haywire on Monday after Lamar Jackson was seen liking a rather conspicuous photo on his Twitter account. The Ravens star quarterback was found to have liked a photo of himself in a Dolphins jersey, sending some fans into a frenzy, believing he was hinting at a potential breakup with the Ravens. […] The post Lamar Jackson’s latest Twitter activity has Ravens fans imploding appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking

Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci

As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

