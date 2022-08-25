Read full article on original website
Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
wbrc.com
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City
More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/22/22 to 08/28/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/22/22 to 08/28/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 968 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 229 traffic stops, and 44 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
Pursuit ends with car crashing into Talladega home
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of SWAT were called out to the scene of a car that had collided into a Talladega home early Friday morning. According to the Talladega Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street on reports of a vehicle colliding into a house and causing […]
sylacauganews.com
Missing teen last seen in Childersburg, current whereabouts unknown
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A local teen hasn’t been seen since mid-July, and authorities need your help in tracking her down. Alexis Camille Wood was last seen on July 17 at the Childersburg Mapco gas station. The 18-year old also goes by the names Lexi or Lex. She is...
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
2 Huntsville men arrested for Georgia murder
Two Huntsville men were arrested in connection to a murder that took place in Georgia on August 1.
1 dead, 1 injured in south Birmingham shooting
One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night.
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
wbrc.com
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
