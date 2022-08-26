Read full article on original website
Sources: UNLV hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator
Bobby Petrino, widely regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds/playcallers in the game, is returning to the FBS ranks as offensive coordinator at UNLV under new coach Barry Odom, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kyler Murray will have knee surgery after Christmas
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that quarterback Kyler Murray won't have surgery to repair his torn ACL until after Christmas. It's unclear the reason for the delay, though Kingsbury noted that Murray will go through "prehab" workouts ahead of the surgery. The Cardinals signed Murray to a...
