Corydon Times-Republican

Kyler Murray will have knee surgery after Christmas

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that quarterback Kyler Murray won't have surgery to repair his torn ACL until after Christmas. It's unclear the reason for the delay, though Kingsbury noted that Murray will go through "prehab" workouts ahead of the surgery. The Cardinals signed Murray to a...
