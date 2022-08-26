INDIANAPOLIS - The IUPUI women's soccer team's defense continued its stingy ways on Sunday (Aug. 28), authoring a third shutout in the season's opening four games to stay undefeated on the year. This time, the Jaguars blanked former league foe Western Illinois in a scoreless draw on an unseasonably warm Sunday at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The goalkeeping duo of Ashton Kudlo and Cailynn Junk shared the shutout in goal as the IUPUI defense yielded just six shots on the day.

