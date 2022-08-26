Read full article on original website
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Scranton
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
St. Luke’s breaks ground on Monroe Campus expansion
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground Tuesday on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. “With the construction of the patient care tower, St. Luke’s is meeting the strong and growing demand for our nationally recognized healthcare services and keeping them close to home,” says Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus. “Our investment in growth is fueled by the trust the residents of Monroe County have in our providers. It will also allow us to meet the projected demand for our expert care in the future.”
Residents speak up about warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
Some planned nursing home strikes called off
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Luzerne County children’s festival sees big turnout
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children were enjoying the nice weather outside Sunday in Luzerne County. The Hazleton Area Children’s Festival drew hundreds to the Hazle Township Community Park. The event is an opportunity for businesses that cater to children such as after school programs and extra curricular activities to showcase themselves to children […]
Geisinger Doc: Colorectal Cancer Concerns Growing in Younger Population
DANVILLE – More young people have been getting colorectal cancer. The cases among all age groups have been on the rise recently globally, but now its rapidly growing among younger people ages 18-35. Dr. Rouenne Seeley is a Geisinger gastroenterologist, “This is a concern because our normal screening guidelines start at 45. So we’re missing a big population of people who are developing colon cancer. This is actually sharply increasing; actually quadruple the amount of cases of the past few years.”
Drowning on the Delaware River
POND EDDY – A teenage drowning victim was recovered from the Delaware River in Pond Eddy Saturday afternoon. Mutual aid assistance was requested in Sullivan County for the call that came in just before 2:30 p.m. The call reported an 18-year-old man had been swimming upriver from the Pond Eddy Bridge, went under, and had not resurfaced.
14th Annual StroudFest Planned For Labor Day Weekend
In Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater Presents its 14th Annual Labor Day Festival. This event will have multiple vendors, a food court, eclectic shops, restaurants, and several live music stages.
‘Berwick Strong’ communities come together after tragedy
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— “Berwick Strong,” comes to life as the community rebounds from tragedy. It’s been three weeks since a fire claimed the lives of 10 people in Luzerne County. Just a week later, one person was killed and 17 people were hospitalized after a man drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims.
PSP: Mother, two children missing for over a month
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a Wayne County woman and her two children, who have been missing since July. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Tanya Lea Winkler, 39, of Moscow, was reported missing after not being seen or heard from since July 17 at […]
High schooler dies at national guard training camp
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — "Determined" was just one of the words Josh Sheard used to describe his niece Alyssa Cahoon. She died after suddenly becoming sick while training with the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. "Obviously, it's been very traumatic, you know, getting the news...
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Soldier from Wayne County dies during training
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 17-year-old soldier from Wayne County has died during training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Officials say, Private Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during training last week. She died in the hospital on August 25. Cahoon's mother said in...
$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
