Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Frightensburgh Class

Be a part of Frightensburgh at Cannonsburgh Village. Participants will Learn how to create their own unique character. Classes for youths and adults, and a chance to scare in a live fright event. Space is limited so sign up today. For ages 12+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
#Ne Patterson Park
wgnsradio.com

Locally Owned and Operated Premiere 6 Movie Theater Turns 55! The Theater Remains OPEN as they Wrap Up Major Renovations

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Premiere 6, the only locally owned movie theater in Murfreesboro, has been undergoing some major renovations - many of which started towards the latter half of last year…. That was General Manager Shelby Brantly. At the start of 2022, those updates and renovations continued…. The local movie theater...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV

Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation

Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
NASHVILLE, TN

