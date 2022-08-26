Read full article on original website
Forever Fit at St. Clair Senior Center
This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. Limit 20 Room 206.
Chair Yoga at St. Clair
Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
Frightensburgh Class
Be a part of Frightensburgh at Cannonsburgh Village. Participants will Learn how to create their own unique character. Classes for youths and adults, and a chance to scare in a live fright event. Space is limited so sign up today. For ages 12+.
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
Locally Owned and Operated Premiere 6 Movie Theater Turns 55! The Theater Remains OPEN as they Wrap Up Major Renovations
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Premiere 6, the only locally owned movie theater in Murfreesboro, has been undergoing some major renovations - many of which started towards the latter half of last year…. That was General Manager Shelby Brantly. At the start of 2022, those updates and renovations continued…. The local movie theater...
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless
According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business. Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested in El Paso
A woman accused of murdering her fiancé nearly three years ago in Old Hickory has been arrested. Metro Police said Gloria Avila was arrested on Sunday.
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation
Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
‘Heartbroken’: Teachers remember a 13-year-old boy who was shot in South Nashville
Police are investigating whether or not it was an accidental shooting. As of Thursday, no charges have been filed.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
16-year-old killed in East Nashville Sunday evening, suspect arrested
One person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Sunday evening. The shooting took place in the South 5th Street near the Cayce Homes.
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
