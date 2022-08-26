We have an update for all viewers who receive WLUK and WCWF-TV signals over the air using an antenna. FOX 11 and CW 14 will be converting from their current VHF frequency to a UHF frequency this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. If you are receiving WLUK through an antenna or know someone who is using an antenna, a rescan of your television set or converter box (instructions here) will be required.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO