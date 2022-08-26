Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Paine Art Center explores “The Nature of Light”
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - When is the last time you were encouraged to visit an art museum in the dark?. The Paine Art Center and Garden is hosting a first-of-its-kind exhibit now through the end of October. “The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark” is the result of a collaboration between world-renowned studios, offering visitors an immersive, nighttime experience featuring over a dozen unique settings, over 50 statues, and, of course, a lot of lights.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
Game Day catering & party packages from Parker John’s, plus a new location announcement
(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s. Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party. Order by September 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend
After 40 years in downtown Green Bay the event moved to Ashwaubomay Park. Vendors hope it attracts a similar turnout. Artemis 1, the most powerful rocket ever built, is the first phase of NASA's return to the moon 50 years after the last Apollo mission. Ashwaubenon hosts Women's Para Ice...
WBAY Green Bay
WARM, BUT LOW HUMIDITY TO WRAP UP AUGUST
There’s only a couple days left to go in the month of August and our temperatures will be seasonably warm. Thankfully, our humidity levels will be much lower. You could even say we’re getting some “dry heat” as we’re still trying to hold on to what’s left of summer. Enjoy this afternoon’s high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition. Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey. “They’re...
cw14online.com
Over-the-air antenna viewers, rescan on Wednesday to keep watching FOX 11, CW 14
We have an update for all viewers who receive WLUK and WCWF-TV signals over the air using an antenna. FOX 11 and CW 14 will be converting from their current VHF frequency to a UHF frequency this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. If you are receiving WLUK through an antenna or know someone who is using an antenna, a rescan of your television set or converter box (instructions here) will be required.
spectrumnews1.com
Crafting the blend for success: New store in Shawano is helping women-owned businesses
SHAWANO, Wis. — Five years ago, Megan Pedersen started making decorative signs in her parent’s garage. It has been her creative outlet for a long time and today she’s still at. But now, she works in her own space at her Shawano home. “It’s a way for...
WBAY Green Bay
Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 9-year-old girl who was trapped under a 1,000-pound hay bale on a farm last week is going home Tuesday, her mother, Tara Grahl, announced on Facebook Monday. We reported last week that Savannah Grahl was trapped under the bale that fell off...
Fond du Lac County girl in stable condition after hay bale accident
A hay bale fell on a nine-year-old in Fond du Lac County this week, causing serious injuries. She was brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and is now in stable condition.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
WBAY Green Bay
Memorial ceremony honors three Oshkosh servicemen killed in the line of duty
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember three Oshkosh servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty. A monument at the South Park Veterans Memorial Complex in Oshkosh was unveiled Saturday, and dedicated to two soldiers and one marine, all there in their twenties when they lost their lives defending our country during the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.
WBAY Green Bay
UW Health psychologist offers coping mechanisms for students ahead of new school year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Walking down the hallway on the first day of school can be nerve racking for students. “It’s a large transition between the freedom of flexibility of summer to more of the routine and rhythm of school,” said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a Distinguished Psychologist at UW Health.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison
Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
denmark-wi.org
Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer
Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
Comments / 1