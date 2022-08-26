ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Frightensburgh Class

Be a part of Frightensburgh at Cannonsburgh Village. Participants will Learn how to create their own unique character. Classes for youths and adults, and a chance to scare in a live fright event. Space is limited so sign up today. For ages 12+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
City and MTE Community Meeting RE: Rezoning Request and Property Swap

The City of Murfreesboro will hold a community meeting in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 3924 Blaze Dr. 37128. The purpose of the joint meeting is to provide details regarding the City’s application for proposed rezonings in accordance with a “property swap” with MTE. Rezoning application information and exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Aug. 30 community meeting. MTE and City representatives will make presentations and be available for questions.
MURFREESBORO, TN

