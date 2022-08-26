The City of Murfreesboro will hold a community meeting in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 3924 Blaze Dr. 37128. The purpose of the joint meeting is to provide details regarding the City’s application for proposed rezonings in accordance with a “property swap” with MTE. Rezoning application information and exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Aug. 30 community meeting. MTE and City representatives will make presentations and be available for questions.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO