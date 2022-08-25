This Day In Dodgers History: Adrian González, Carl Crawford, Nick Punto & Josh Beckett Acquired In Trade With Red Sox

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees new outfielder Harrison Bader’s great progress update
The New York Yankees desperately need some new blood in the batting order and on the defensive side, especially after a tough West Coast road trip. The team has one game left against the Los Angeles Angels before traveling to Tampa Bay and then taking on the Minnesota Twins at home, but they are nearing a point in the season where they expect to get multiple players back — likely in mid-September.
Yardbarker
Enough is Enough: Yankees need to bump Isiah Kiner-Falefa for Oswald Peraza
The New York Yankees defeated the Angels last night 7-4 to snap their three-game losing streak. One player who really didn’t do much to contribute to that victory is shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Well, IKF did what he’s done basically all season long. Made a couple of short throws...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr.'s shoulder surgery postponed due to strep throat
After a motorcycle accident, the 2021 San Diego Padres All-Star had offseason wrist surgery in March and was expected to return to action at some point this summer. On Aug. 12 however, it was reported that Tatis Jr. was being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate
The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge chasing father's HR record: 'If somebody had to break it, I can't think of a better guy'
Among the bevy of MLB storylines as the 2022 regular season approaches September, prime among them is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge chasing Roger Maris' franchise single-season home run record. Judge -- who is in a battle with Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Yardbarker
Five things to know about Brewers call-up Garrett Mitchell
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick in 2020. Many believed that Mitchell would be taken within the first five picks. However, many teams were scared away by the fact that he is a Type-1 diabetic. Once known as juvenile diabetes, Type-1 diabetes presents itself early in one’s life. As a result of the disease, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Symptoms of Type-1 diabetes include:
Yardbarker
Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63
Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown. Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61. He's now on pace...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Recalled & Heath Hembree Selected; Michael Grove, Phil Bickford Optioned To Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City and selected the contract of Heath Hembree prior to their series opener against the New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned, and Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Hembree on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
Yardbarker
The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor
The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
Comments / 0