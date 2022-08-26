Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Memorial
Showers and storm can be expected at times today and through tomorrow morning before sunny conditions return by the middle of the week. Several disturbances will move through this weekend keeping rain chances in the forecast. Ashwaubenon hosts international sled hockey challenge. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT.
WBAY Green Bay
Team USA women’s sled ice hockey squad pushes sport forward
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin played host to the first sanctioned Women’s sled ice hockey World Challenge this weekend. A step in towards the ultimate goal of taking the sport to the Paralympics. That’s one goal for Team USA assistant captain Sarah Bettancourt, who discovered the game...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers help Red Cross tackle the blood supply shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - America’s team helped the American Red Cross tackle the need for blood with the Green Bay Packers Give Back community blood drive. The Packers hosted the blood drive at Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field. Organizers were hoping to have more than 400 pints...
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
WBAY Green Bay
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote Tuesday...
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Frogger helps pedestrians cross the road safely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As students prepare to go back to school, a campaign in Brown County is raising awareness for drivers to yield to people crossing the road. If you don’t stop, you could face a $250 ticket. People driving through the intersection of North Broadway and...
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As most kids across Wisconsin prepare to head back to school this week, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in additional funding to support K through 12 education. The governor was in Oshkosh Tuesday shortly after that funding announcement was made. Teachers at Roosevelt Elementary School...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash
HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. As the American Red Cross honors local heroes, the scouts took the top honor in the youth category after a rescue that caught the entire country’s attention.
WBAY Green Bay
Gableman’s lawsuit against Green Bay’s mayor dismissed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waukesha County judge dismissed a lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich brought by former state election investigator Michael Gableman. As we’ve reported, Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election. Last week, Vos also withdrew subpoenas that Gableman submitted to mayors and other officials across the state as part of his investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
WARM, BUT LOW HUMIDITY TO WRAP UP AUGUST
There’s only a couple days left to go in the month of August and our temperatures will be seasonably warm. Thankfully, our humidity levels will be much lower. You could even say we’re getting some “dry heat” as we’re still trying to hold on to what’s left of summer. Enjoy this afternoon’s high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton hires new police chief
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police and Fire Commission have found the city’s next police chief. Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson is getting the promotion and will be the first female police chief in the history of the city. Olson will succeed current Chief Todd Thomas on...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition. Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey. “They’re...
WBAY Green Bay
Suring School District hires new Superintendent following strip search case
SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suring School District has a new Superintendent starting the 2022-2023 school year. The district announced Dr. Paul Orlich is now as the new Superintendent and “brings a wealth of experience to the district.,” said the announcement on the district website. The district said...
WBAY Green Bay
UW Health psychologist offers coping mechanisms for students ahead of new school year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Walking down the hallway on the first day of school can be nerve racking for students. “It’s a large transition between the freedom of flexibility of summer to more of the routine and rhythm of school,” said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a Distinguished Psychologist at UW Health.
