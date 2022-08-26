Read full article on original website
30 - A Hui Hou
This Datapoint is found at the Southern end of the Stillsands Ruins. From the map, look for a large circular rooftop: it may have Bristlebacks on top when you get there. Go to the path in the sand that runs along the South of the rooftop, then look for a shaft with large windows: use the handholds to climb in from the South-West side, and the Datapoint will be here in the corner.
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
Wow Classic WotLK Pre Patch
Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on the horizon, and with that comes the Pre-Patch, slowly introducing new systems and content before the full expansion goes live. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date and time of the patch, the full patch notes, and when certain content will drop leading into the Lich King's full return.
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
65 - Jeeva Rescued by First Imperator
This Datapoint is found in the Northern bay of the Isle of Spires, where the Shrouded Heights Vista Point is (it's South-West of the giant Horus smashed into the Golden Gate bridge). In the waters here, visible from the map screen, is a domed building (known as the Palace of...
School of Art and Design
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for School of Art and Design, located in Marina West.
16 - Donation Offer
This Datapoint is located in the Northern area of the Stillsands ruins. It'll be East-North-East of the Stillsands Relic Ruins, and directly East of the Stillsands Salvage Contractor. Look on the map for a three-pronged building: it'll be on the prong pointing South-East. If you've completed "The Sea of Sands" quest, the building will also have Tap to Reveal.
Shattering Crystal
The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
73 - Crawl Tonight
This Datapoint is found at a top of a tower located East of the Isle of Spires Vista Point, and West of the Landfall Tallneck. It'll be between a Stalker Site and a Fire Clawstrider Site. To start your climb, check the North face of the rusty roofed area at...
Kavanagh County Park Service
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
25 - MERASUR Sweet
This Datapoint is located in Dunehollow, but cannot be collected until you complete "The Sea of Sands" main quest. Once you've done this, go to the arena where you fought the Tideripper: on the Northern edge will be an advertising tower, close to the circular pool of water. Climb up and check under the base of the tower to find the Datapoint.
63 - Oops
This amusing Datapoint, originally missing from the game, is found in the Widemaw Site lake on the Isle of Spires. It can be found on some ground-level rubble in the ruins North-East of the Relic Ruins.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Fiona is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Transparent Dreams. On this page, you can find details about Fiona's class, character overview as well as their skills.
Roll With it
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Roll With It" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
Adula's Moonblade
The Adula's Moonblade is obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula in West Liurnia. He will first appear in the far north above Caria Manor at the Three Sisters guarding Ranni's Tower but will fly off after a short fight. He will then only be found on top of the Moonlight Altar, on the high mountain to the south - which can only be accessed through Nokstella, Eternal City, and the Lake of Rot as part of Ranni's Questline.
Hateno Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Hateno Region Shrines. There are a total of seven Hateno Shrines in BotW, and below you can check out a list of each shrine. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
Eldin Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Eldin Region Shrines. There are a total of 10 Eldin Shrines to find in BotW. See the list below for detailed information on how to find, access, and complete the Shrines.
Star Shower
The Star Shower is obtained by giving the Conspectus Scroll (which is found beyond the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace at the Academy of Raya Lucaria - head up the steps and take a left into a room where it's on a dead body by an illusory wall) to any applicable sorcery teacher in the Lands Between - either Miriel, Sellen, or Seluvis. It can be purchased afterward for 10,000 Runes.
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
