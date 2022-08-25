Evan Peters transforms into Jeffrey Dahmer in chilling promo shot for upcoming Netflix limited series about the notorious serial killer

Netflix has released a new image of Evan Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of a new limited series from Ryan Murphy, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The shot shows a profile of Peters from behind as he takes on the role of the infamous serial killer who murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

The limited series will tell the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims, and explore major mistakes law enforcement in Wisconsin made in handling the probe of the notorious mass murderer.

The show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin, and Janet Mock.

Peters has past worked with Murphy on a number of projects, including nine of 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the series Pose.

Peters in April told Variety about the painstaking task he had taken of researching Dahmer in depth for the role.

'I've read so much, I've watched so much, I've seen so much, and at a certain point, you've got to say, "All right, that's enough,"' he said. 'There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we're not making a documentary.

'It's more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you're telling the story and always having that as your guiding light.'

Dahmer in 1992 was convicted of 16 murders he'd been charged with, and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison. He was beaten to death by another inmate in November of 1994 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

The gruesome story of Dahmer has past been chronicled in the 2002 movie Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the titular role; as well as 2017's My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teen version of the nascent serial killer.

Murphy is collaborating on the project with Ian Brennan. The limited series is slated to arrive on the streaming service later this year.

Miller and Jenkins are slated to play Dahmer’s parents, while Nash will play Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who made futile efforts to report Dahmer's strange behavior to authorities.

Dark subject matter is definitely one of the super-producer's strong suits, whether it be his still-going-strong American Horror Story, which has been renewed through its 13th season in 2023, or his most recent successful Netflix show Ratched.

Murphy has excelled chronicling 1990s true crime sagas, with past American Crime Story projects including 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace and 2016's The People Vs. OJ Simpson.

2021 seems to be a big year, career wise for Peters, who reprised his X-Men role as Peter Maximoff AKA Quicksilver for the Disney+ hit WandaVision.

He also starred as fan-favorite Detective Zabel in the HBOMax smash Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet.