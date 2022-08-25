ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Evan Peters transforms into Jeffrey Dahmer in chilling promo shot for upcoming Netflix limited series about the notorious serial killer

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Netflix has released a new image of Evan Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of a new limited series from Ryan Murphy, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The shot shows a profile of Peters from behind as he takes on the role of the infamous serial killer who murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

The limited series will tell the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims, and explore major mistakes law enforcement in Wisconsin made in handling the probe of the notorious mass murderer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmXoi_0hVyJv0h00
The latest: Netflix has released a new image of Evan Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of a new limited series from Ryan Murphy, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin, and Janet Mock.

Peters has past worked with Murphy on a number of projects, including nine of 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the series Pose.

Peters in April told Variety about the painstaking task he had taken of researching Dahmer in depth for the role.

'I've read so much, I've watched so much, I've seen so much, and at a certain point, you've got to say, "All right, that's enough,"' he said. 'There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we're not making a documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmuI6_0hVyJv0h00
Career: Peters has past worked with Murphy on a number of projects, including nine of 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the series Pose. He was snapped in LA in March 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mnTN_0hVyJv0h00
Crime: Dahmer in 1992 was convicted of 16 murders he'd been charged with, and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison. He was beaten to death by another inmate in November of 1994 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin 

'It's more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you're telling the story and always having that as your guiding light.'

Dahmer in 1992 was convicted of 16 murders he'd been charged with, and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison. He was beaten to death by another inmate in November of 1994 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

The gruesome story of Dahmer has past been chronicled in the 2002 movie Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the titular role; as well as 2017's My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teen version of the nascent serial killer.

Murphy is collaborating on the project with Ian Brennan. The limited series is slated to arrive on the streaming service later this year.

Miller and Jenkins are slated to play Dahmer’s parents, while Nash will play Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who made futile efforts to report Dahmer's strange behavior to authorities.

Dark subject matter is definitely one of the super-producer's strong suits, whether it be his still-going-strong American Horror Story, which has been renewed through its 13th season in 2023, or his most recent successful Netflix show Ratched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXfL6_0hVyJv0h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIEPa_0hVyJv0h00

Murphy has excelled chronicling 1990s true crime sagas, with past American Crime Story projects including 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace and 2016's The People Vs. OJ Simpson.

2021 seems to be a big year, career wise for Peters, who reprised his X-Men role as Peter Maximoff AKA Quicksilver for the Disney+ hit WandaVision.

He also starred as fan-favorite Detective Zabel in the HBOMax smash Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zp65s_0hVyJv0h00
Hit show: Peters is coming off of a big role as fan-favorite Detective Zabel in the HBOMax smash Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet

Comments / 1

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27

Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest

“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Paris Barclay
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Carl Franklin
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Janet Mock
Person
Ross Lynch
Person
Penelope Ann Miller
Person
Colin Ford
Daily Mail

'Lady Laena looks like she just rolled out of Disney World!' House Of The Dragon fans are mortified as ageing King Viserys grooms his 12-year old niece in scenes set six months after the death of his wife

Incest, rape and torture are just perks of the trade for Game Of Thrones fans, but age-gap relationships appeared to be a step too far as episode two of fantasy spin-off House Of The Dragon aired on Sunday evening. Those who stayed up for an early peek at the much...
TV SERIES
Variety

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio,’ Emily Blunt Series ‘The English’ Will Have Their World Premieres at the BFI London Film Festival

Among the world premieres set for the BFI London Film Festival are Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” and Emily Blunt series “The English.” Others include “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” Asif Kapadia’s ballet-infused “Creature,” family animation “My Father’s Dragon” from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon and Nora Twomey, Jez Butterworth’s “Mammals,” which stars James Corden and “A Spy Among Friends,” starring Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis. The number of feature-length world premieres at the festival has gone up from 11% to 15% since 2019. This year three of those are Netflix productions: “Pinocchio,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” and “My Father’s Dragon.” Comedy “Klokkenluider,”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Limited Series#Film Star#American Horror Story#Variety
Daily Mail

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser's divorce is finalized weeks after the Mad Men star filed following eight years of marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are reportedly official divorced. A judge finalized the divorce for the 40-year-old Gilmore Girls star and the 43-year-old Mad Men actor on Tuesday, August 30, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly. The judgment had been entered the day before. Bledel and Kartheiser's remarkably...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Ellen Burstyn turned down a 'whole bunch of money' for Exorcist sequel until producers created a scholarship fund for young actors: 'That's my price'

Ellen Burstyn has revealed in a new interview that she wouldn't agree to return to a new Exorcist sequel series unless future generations of actors were provided for. The 89-year-old Academy Award winner shared with The Hollywood Reporter recently that she initially turned down a 'whole bunch of money' at the start of negotiations to appear in an untitled Exorcist sequel.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Lenny Henry, 64, teams his black tuxedo with silver trainers as he attends the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power premiere after playing a Hobbit in the series

Sir Lenny Henry cut a suave figure as he hit the red carpet for the world premiere of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power in London on Tuesday. The 64-year-old actor opted for the unusual choice of silver trainers with his black tuxedo as he celebrated the release of the $450million Amazon Prime Video series at Leicester Square.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

566K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy